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3 July 2026

Ley 468 De 2025: ¿Cómo Afecta El ITBI A Las Propiedades Nuevas En Panamá (Video)

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Icaza Gonzalez-Ruiz & Aleman

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Icaza, González-Ruiz & Alemán, a full-service Panamanian law firm with 100+ years of experience, offers practical legal solutions globally. Their experts, deeply committed to their craft, handle 20+ practice areas. With offices in South America, Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean, they efficiently power projects, protect patrimonies, and solve legal matters.
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¿Sabías que la compra de una vivienda nueva en Panamá ahora también está sujeta al ITBI? Esto se debe a la eliminación de la exoneración general que existió por más de 50 años, un cambio crucial derivado de la Ley No.468 de 2025.
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