UPCOMING WEBINAR: Navigating Data Protection, Cybersecurity & Social Media Laws In Pakistan

Yousaf Amanat & Associates are most popular:
- within Privacy, Employment and HR, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
- in Asia
- with readers working within the Media & Information, Utilities and Construction & Engineering industries
This session will examine the constitutional right to privacy, the current statutory landscape, and enforcement trends affecting businesses operating in Pakistan. It will also provide insight into the proposed Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 and its alignment with international standards.
Key topics include:
- Constitutional foundations of privacy in Pakistan
- Data protection provisions under PECA 2016
- Data breach reporting and notification obligations
- Cross-border data transfers and third-party sharing
- Data subject rights and available remedies
- Data retention and employee monitoring considerations
- Enforcement authorities and jurisdiction
- Overview of the Personal Data Protection Bill 2023
- Social media regulation and online content liability
- Cybersecurity compliance and CERT Rules 2023
- Practical compliance strategies and common pitfalls
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.