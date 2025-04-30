ARTICLE
30 April 2025

UPCOMING WEBINAR: A Deep Dive Into The Data Privacy Landscape In Taiwan

Please join this upcoming webinar from Lee and Li, Attorneys-at-Law.
Worldwide Privacy
Ken-Ying Tseng
Date: 1 July 2025
Time: 8:00 AM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online

Please register for this upcoming event from Lee and Li, Attorneys-at-Law for an exciting event covering the data privacy landscape in Taiwan and developments individuals will need to be aware of to be compliant.

There will be particular insight into:

  • Recent Draft Amendments to the Personal Data Protection Act: the impact on the private sector
  • Establishment of the Personal Data Protection Commission: turn a new page of Taiwan's privacy regulatory regime
  • Open Data, Data Governance and AI: recent local developments, such as the proposal of opening health data and government data, and AI training data issues in Taiwan etc.


Authors
Photo of Ken-Ying Tseng
Ken-Ying Tseng
