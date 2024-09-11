ARTICLE
11 September 2024

UPCOMING WEBINAR: Digital Footprint – Your Success Factor

LAW, TAX & INTELLIGENCE for ENTREPRENEURS. We are a world-leading law firm with focus on asset management, wealth management and entrepreneurs. We help with the structuring and implementation of international investment fund solutions.
Join LINDEMANNLAW for their upcoming webinar.
Photo of Alexander Lindemann
Photo of Dmitry Artyukhov
Photo of Jakob Schaad
Photo of Tatiana Zakharova
Photo of Shynar Lindemann
Authors
Date: 19 November 2024
Time: 12:00 PM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online

Join us for an enlightening webinar led by esteemed legal professionals Dr. iur. Alexander Lindemann, Dr. oec. publ. Jakob Schaad, Dr. Tatiana Zakharova, Shynar Lindemann and Dmitry Artyukhov from LINDEMANNLAW. In an age where digital footprints define both personal and professional lives, it's important to understand how your data is accessed, monitored and corrected, and what to do in case of inaccurate or misleading information. This webinar is designed to equip your business with the knowledge to manage your online presence and protect your reputation.

Agenda:

  1. Digital Footprint Analysis
    - AI-service to monitor public data
    - How to reach data which is not publicly available
    - 3 case studies
  2. Unjust Conviction
    - Case study: GDPR landscape worldwide
    - Russia, Turkey, UAE
  3. Personal Evaluation
    - Reputational audit
  4. Data Bases
    - WorldCheck
    - Statue of limitations
    - Removal of criminal records

