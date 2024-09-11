UPCOMING WEBINAR: Digital Footprint – Your Success Factor

Date: 19 November 2024
Time: 12:00 PM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online
Join us for an enlightening webinar led by esteemed legal professionals Dr. iur. Alexander Lindemann, Dr. oec. publ. Jakob Schaad, Dr. Tatiana Zakharova, Shynar Lindemann and Dmitry Artyukhov from LINDEMANNLAW. In an age where digital footprints define both personal and professional lives, it's important to understand how your data is accessed, monitored and corrected, and what to do in case of inaccurate or misleading information. This webinar is designed to equip your business with the knowledge to manage your online presence and protect your reputation.
Agenda:
- Digital Footprint Analysis
- AI-service to monitor public data
- How to reach data which is not publicly available
- 3 case studies
- Unjust Conviction
- Case study: GDPR landscape worldwide
- Russia, Turkey, UAE
- Personal Evaluation
- Reputational audit
- Data Bases
- WorldCheck
- Statue of limitations
- Removal of criminal records