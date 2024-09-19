Please view this webinar from FABIAN PRIVACY LEGAL for an expansive discussion recapping the most important requirements under the Swiss Data Protection Act and developments since the law came into force.

In this webinar, we recap the most important requirements under the Swiss Data Protection Act and discuss experiences and developments since the law came into force on September 1, 2023, as well as ways to master the implementation of the act.

Specific topics such as the scope of application of the Federal Data Protection Act (also for companies abroad), the requirements for appointing a representative in Switzerland, the specific requirements for the duty to inform data subjects, the record of processing activities, data security requirements, data breach handling and notification, data protection impact assessment, outsourcing and international data transfer are highlighted and provided with practical implementation tips.

