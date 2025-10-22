Tech regulation campaign: 'La confianza en riesgo: ¿quién es responsable de la seguridad online?'

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
En nuestra nueva publicación sectorial 'Code≠Law' exploramos la carrera de la
regulación del mundo digital mientras las tecnologías
emergentes crean tensiones entre la libertad online y las medidas
de protección necesarias.
Nuestro primer capítulo, bajo el título 'Trust at risk – who's accountable for
online safety?', analiza cómo la seguridad online se
ha convertido en uno de los desafíos más
difíciles en la gobernanza tecnológica moderna: una
regulación global donde chocan el cumplimiento, la
privacidad y la libertad de expresión. Nuestro director de
derecho digital en Madrid, Pablo García
Mexía, comparte su visión sobre este
tema.
Con perspectivas de Ofcom, Google, Digital Industry
Group Inc (DIGI) y el 'Insurance Crime Bureau',
profundizamos en cómo los gobiernos, los reguladores y las
empresas están redefiniendo la responsabilidad en un mundo
cada vez más conectado.
¿Cómo pueden las empresas cumplir con la normativa
y proteger a los usuarios sin socavar la innovación o la
libertad?
