22 October 2025

Tech regulation campaign: 'La confianza en riesgo: ¿quién es responsable de la seguridad online?'

En nuestra nueva publicación sectorial 'Code≠Law' exploramos la carrera de la regulación del mundo digital mientras las tecnologías emergentes crean tensiones entre la libertad...
Spain Privacy
Pablo García Mexía,Iria Calviño, and Jaime Bofill
En nuestra nueva publicación sectorial 'Code≠Law' exploramos la carrera de la regulación del mundo digital mientras las tecnologías emergentes crean tensiones entre la libertad online y las medidas de protección necesarias.

Nuestro primer capítulo, bajo el título 'Trust at risk – who's accountable for online safety?', analiza cómo la seguridad online se ha convertido en uno de los desafíos más difíciles en la gobernanza tecnológica moderna: una regulación global donde chocan el cumplimiento, la privacidad y la libertad de expresión. Nuestro director de derecho digital en Madrid, Pablo García Mexía, comparte su visión sobre este tema.

Con perspectivas de Ofcom, Google, Digital Industry Group Inc (DIGI) y el 'Insurance Crime Bureau', profundizamos en cómo los gobiernos, los reguladores y las empresas están redefiniendo la responsabilidad en un mundo cada vez más conectado.

¿Cómo pueden las empresas cumplir con la normativa y proteger a los usuarios sin socavar la innovación o la libertad?

Pablo García Mexía
Iria Calviño
Jaime Bofill
