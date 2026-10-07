Book Review: Patent Portfolio Management: A Practical Guide In The Age Of Artificial Intelligence (Simone Frattasi, Jean-Claude Alexandre Ho, & Sebastian Goebel)

This is where I am coming from: the book Patent Portfolio Management by Simone Frattasi and Jean-Claude Alexandre Ho, has been sitting on my to-do pile of books to review for more than two years. Now the second edition has been released, with AI Insights contributed by Sebastian Goebel. Now the second edition has been released. That means it is time for me to act.

Patent Portfolio Management is a practical book about a problem that many innovative companies eventually face: obtaining patents is only the beginning. Sooner or later, almost every company must decide which inventions deserve protection, where protection is necessary, which patents remain valuable, and which patents can be abandoned to free resources for other business activities.

This distinction makes the book especially relevant from a Pareto Principle perspective. Although Frattasi and Alexandre Ho do not explicitly refer to the Pareto Principle, several of their portfolio-management methods are compatible with Pareto thinking. Their emphasis on ranking, pruning, cost control, and concentrating expert attention on higher-value patents supports selective resource allocation rather than equal treatment of every patent. In other words, a large patent portfolio does not automatically create a large competitive advantage: some patents may protect important products or revenue streams, while others may consume renewal fees and management time while providing little business value.

Frattasi and Alexandre Ho treat patent portfolio management as a continuous, recurring business process. Their recommended workflow moves from technology-based organization and quality assurance to portfolio reviews, value extraction, cost reduction, and exploitation.

For me, this is the central strength of the book.

Patents as a Portfolio, Not a Collection

One of the most useful ideas in the book is the treatment of patents as a managed portfolio rather than a collection of legal rights.

The authors recommend organizing patent families according to technical areas and linking them to projects, products, services, or technical standards. This creates a connection between intellectual property and the actual activities of the company.

That connection matters because the number of patents is a poor measure of portfolio quality. A company could own hundreds of patents without having strong protection around its most important products. Another company could own fewer patents that closely protect commercially important technologies.

The book therefore moves the discussion from “How many patents do we have?” toward “What are these patents protecting, and why are we paying for them?”

This is much closer to how I believe business resources should be managed.

Finding the Patents That Matter

The strongest part of the book is its discussion of patent value.

The authors do not treat the grant of a patent as proof that the patent is valuable. Their assessment considers factors such as the scope of protection, validity, enforceability, ease of detecting infringement, and whether the claims can be read onto relevant products or standards.

This is an important distinction. A technically impressive invention can result in a patent with little practical value. Conversely, a patent covering a commercially important feature of a competitor’s product may become strategically significant.

The book also discusses evidence-of-use charts, infringement searches, competitor monitoring, forward citations, and automated patent scoring. These methods can help determine whether a patent has potential or confirmed value.

This part strongly supports Pareto-style management. Readers of my website already know that I consider the Pareto Principle a fundamental strategy for deciding which tactical measures deserve attention: focus first on what moves the needle. Consider further improvements only after that, if they are still necessary.

Other management strategies exist. However, the Pareto Principle is particularly suitable for patent portfolios. Management attention should not be distributed equally across every patent. Resources should be concentrated on patents with greater commercial or strategic relevance.

Portfolio Reviews and Pruning

The treatment of portfolio pruning is another major strength of this book.

Patent portfolios naturally accumulate costs. Filing, prosecution, translation, validation, renewal fees, external patent attorneys, and internal management all require resources. Continuing to pay these costs simply because money has already been invested in a patent is poor capital allocation.

Frattasi and Ho propose systematic reviews rather than waiting until costs become a serious problem. For large portfolios, they even discuss a pruning recommendation tool designed to reduce the number of cases that patent engineers must examine manually.

This is where the book connects most clearly with my application of the Pareto Principle.

The objective is not merely to make patent management cheaper. It is to remove low-value work so that more attention can be given to high-value assets.

That distinction is important. Cost reduction without prioritization can damage a portfolio. Cutting valuable patents to meet a budget target would be false efficiency. The better approach is to identify which assets deserve investment first.

A Particularly Useful Approach to Budget Reduction

I also appreciated the authors’ treatment of budget control.

Their recommended sequence starts with relatively low-impact efficiency measures before moving toward more serious reductions. The book places measures such as avoiding unnecessary agent reminders and extension fees before emergency pruning and, finally, reducing new patent filings.

This reflects sensible resource management.

When a budget is under pressure, reducing productive activity should not automatically be the first response. Waste should be identified first. Only after inefficient expenditure has been addressed should the company consider reducing strategically useful activity.

This principle extends well beyond patent management.

From Patent Protection to Value Extraction

The book also goes beyond obtaining and maintaining patents. It asks how patents can actually produce strategic value.

The authors distinguish between product-driven, standard-driven, and patent-driven situations. Different patents therefore have different sources of value. These can include competitive advantage, revenue generation, and risk reduction.

This framework prevents a common conceptual mistake: assuming that every patent should be managed according to the same criteria.

A patent protecting a company’s core product may have a different purpose from one intended for licensing. A patent relevant to an industry standard may require another strategy again.

The practical consequence is important. Portfolio management should begin with the business purpose of the patents in it, rather than with the patents themselves.

Artificial Intelligence: Useful, but Not the Main Point

The second edition gives artificial intelligence (“AI”) a visible role. Sebastian Goebel contributed the book’s “AI Insights,” which examine the practical use of artificial intelligence in patent management. However, the book does not present AI as a replacement for professional judgment.

The authors discuss uses of generative AI and Large Language Models (“LLMs”) for tasks such as classification, semantic analysis, patent searching, and retrieving information from patent databases. The book even provides examples of prompts and automated workflows.

More importantly, AI fits into a broader patent management system.

Automated scoring and patent intelligence can help narrow a large portfolio to the cases that deserve closer examination. Human experts can then spend more time on the patents where judgment has greater value. The authors also retain strategic reviews involving patent engineers, inventors, technical experts, and other stakeholders.

This is another strong Pareto application: automate or simplify the large volume of routine analysis and concentrate human expertise on the smaller number of consequential decisions.

Where the Book Is Less Strong

The practical detail that makes the book useful can also make it demanding.

The book contains workflows, classifications, questionnaires, review checkpoints, scoring approaches, filing strategies, and operational procedures. Readers looking for a short strategic introduction to intellectual property management may find some sections more detailed than necessary.

There is also a broader limitation. Patent value cannot be reduced completely to a scoring model. Markets change, products fail, competitors change direction, and technical standards develop, and a patent that appears unimportant today may become relevant later.

The authors partly address this problem through repeated portfolio reviews and multiple valuation indicators. Still, managers should treat rankings as decision-support tools rather than objective measurements of future economic value.

That limitation is not a reason to reject systematic portfolio management. It is a reason to combine systematic analysis with informed human judgment.

What the Book Does Not Cover

One limitation of Patent Portfolio Management is that it focuses mainly on managing an existing and developing patent portfolio. It gives less attention to how patent protection should evolve while a new product is still changing. Some patent tactics address this issue more directly, by following innovation through several technology readiness stages, such as idea, proof of concept, prototype, and product. New inventive concepts can appear at each stage. Patent activity therefore develops with the product, reducing the risk that an early patent no longer protects the final commercial version.

The book also gives less attention to unused technical alternatives and future competitive positions. Some product alternatives rejected during development may still deserve protection. Competitors could later use them to circumvent existing patents or create barriers around future developments. Strategic patent tactics therefore consider preventing circumvention, downstream patenting by competitors, and future technological blockades.

Another area outside the book’s main scope is the construction of individual “litigation-grade” patents. That approach would emphasize identifying inventions and embodiments, connecting claims with drawings, developing additional claim sets, and broadening protection where justified.

These are not necessarily weaknesses in the book. They help to define its scope: Frattasi and Ho explain how to manage, evaluate, exploit, and prune patent assets. Supplementary approaches address the complementary question of how to create strategically useful patent assets while technology and markets are still developing. It is a common-place that for a value-oriented approach, both perspectives are important: preserve selected future options, but concentrate resources on patents that demonstrate strategic value.

The Central Patent Management Doctrine

The book lays out how to apply the deeper principle of unequal value distribution to larger patent portfolios.

Patent families differ in commercial relevance, enforceability, competitive importance, cost, technological significance, and potential for licensing. Treating all of them equally therefore wastes resources.

A thorough patent department would repeatedly ask the following questions:

which patents protect the company’s most important products and technologies?

which patents can realistically affect competitors?

which patent families justify further prosecution and geographical expansion?

which assets have licensing or enforcement potential?

which patents consume money without providing sufficient strategic value?

which routine activities can be automated, standardized, delegated, or eliminated?

Frattasi and Ho provide practical methods for answering many of these questions. Their discussion of ranking, portfolio reviews, pruning, targeted prosecution, and patent intelligence is particularly useful. The book explicitly describes these methods as ways to optimize resource allocation and create a more value-focused workload.

Overall Assessment

Patent Portfolio Management is valuable because it treats intellectual property as a resource-allocation problem, not simply a legal administration problem.

Its strongest message is simple: companies should not file patents, prosecute them, pay renewal fees, and maintain them indefinitely without repeatedly asking whether those assets still support business objectives.

From my own Pareto-oriented perspective, the book provides a useful framework for concentrating money, management attention, and specialist expertise on the patents that matter most. Pruning is therefore as important as acquisition. Automation is useful when it reduces routine work. Patent analytics matter when they improve decisions. Portfolio size matters less than portfolio quality.

This makes the book particularly useful for intellectual property managers, patent engineers, innovation managers, and business leaders responsible for significant patent budgets.

I would describe the book’s central lesson in one sentence as follows:

A strong patent portfolio is not the portfolio with the most patents. It is the portfolio in which resources are deliberately concentrated on patents that protect or create business value.

For someone who already applies the Pareto Principle to business decisions, this is the most important reason to read the book.

Martin “Patent Value” Schweiger

IP Lawyer Tools by Martin Schweiger