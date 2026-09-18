GRATA International examines the legal frameworks governing employee-created intellectual property across Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. The analysis explores ownership rights, remuneration requirements, documentation best practices, and emerging challenges posed by artificial intelligence and remote work arrangements.

GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.

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GRATA International presents a comparative overview of rights to service-related works and inventions across multiple jurisdictions, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

The publication examines key legal issues concerning works and inventions created by employees, including ownership of rights, the criteria for determining whether a work or invention qualifies as service-related, which rights automatically vest in the employer and which require separate assignment, as well as employee remuneration requirements.

It also provides practical insights into the documentation employers should put in place to protect their rights, the allocation of intellectual property rights within multinational corporate groups and cross-border employment relationships, risks arising from insufficient contractual provisions, rights to works and inventions created outside working hours or during remote work, protection of rights after an employee leaves the company, and the impact of artificial intelligence on employee-created intellectual property.

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You can view information on each country separately using the links in the list below.

List of countries and authors:

Armenia - Ani Hakobyan, Meri Artashesyan

Azerbaijan - Gunel Huseynova, Fidan Vahabova

Belarus - Anton Mazol

India - Aayushi Singh, Abhin Behl

Kazakhstan - Timur Berekmoinov

Kyrgyzstan - Elvira Maratova, Zhanygul Kaparova

Mongolia - Khadbaatar Dashiisuren, Nandin-Erdene Zorigt

Russia - Yana Dianova, Vladislava Novokreshchenova, Aleksandra Levenkova, Natalia Burnaevskaya

Türkiye - Kaan Gök, Gülendam Tüylüoğlu, Betül Arslan Aydın, Оsman Aydın

Uzbekistan - Abdullaeva Mukarramkhon, Khamidova Olmoskhon

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