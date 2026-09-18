- within Real Estate and Construction, Environment, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
- in Asia
GRATA International presents a comparative overview of rights to service-related works and inventions across multiple jurisdictions, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Türkiye and Uzbekistan.
The publication examines key legal issues concerning works and inventions created by employees, including ownership of rights, the criteria for determining whether a work or invention qualifies as service-related, which rights automatically vest in the employer and which require separate assignment, as well as employee remuneration requirements.
It also provides practical insights into the documentation employers should put in place to protect their rights, the allocation of intellectual property rights within multinational corporate groups and cross-border employment relationships, risks arising from insufficient contractual provisions, rights to works and inventions created outside working hours or during remote work, protection of rights after an employee leaves the company, and the impact of artificial intelligence on employee-created intellectual property.
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You can view information on each country separately using the links in the list below.
List of countries and authors:
Armenia - Ani Hakobyan, Meri Artashesyan
Azerbaijan - Gunel Huseynova, Fidan Vahabova
India - Aayushi Singh, Abhin Behl
Kazakhstan - Timur Berekmoinov
Kyrgyzstan - Elvira Maratova, Zhanygul Kaparova
Mongolia - Khadbaatar Dashiisuren, Nandin-Erdene Zorigt
Russia - Yana Dianova, Vladislava Novokreshchenova, Aleksandra Levenkova, Natalia Burnaevskaya
Türkiye - Kaan Gök, Gülendam Tüylüoğlu, Betül Arslan Aydın, Оsman Aydın
Uzbekistan - Abdullaeva Mukarramkhon, Khamidova Olmoskhon
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]