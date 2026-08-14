Singapore | Fees Waived For Search & Examination Request Extensions To 2027

The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) has announced a one-year extension of its initiative allowing eligible patent applicants to obtain an 18-month extension of time to file requests for search and/or examination reports without paying official extension fees. Following positive stakeholder feedback, the initiative will now apply to eligible applications with request deadlines expiring up to 31 August 2027.

Background

IPOS originally introduced the initiative in August 2024 as part of a broader effort to reduce administrative and cost burdens associated with patent examination in Singapore.

The initiative allows eligible applicants to extend the deadline for filing requests for search and/or examination reports by up to 18 months at no cost, providing additional time to assess commercial opportunities, consider prosecution strategies and monitor developments in corresponding overseas patent applications.

As we discussed in our article at the time of launch, the additional flexibility can be particularly valuable for applicants managing international patent portfolios, where decisions on prosecution timing may depend on business developments or the progress of related applications in other jurisdictions.

What has changed?

Under the original pilot, the fee-waived extension was available where the prescribed deadline for filing a request for search and/or examination expired between 1 September 2024 and 31 August 2026.

IPOS has now extended the initiative by a further year, meaning applicants whose request deadline expires between 1 September 2024 and 31 August 2027 may continue to benefit from the arrangement. All other aspects of the initiative remain unchanged.

What this means for applicants

The extension preserves an important option for applicants seeking greater flexibility in managing their Singapore patent prosecution strategy. Additional time before requesting search and/or examination can allow applicants to make more informed decisions based on commercial developments, licensing opportunities, investment outcomes or progress in related patent applications overseas.

The extended timeframe may also enable applicants to obtain favourable examination outcomes in corresponding foreign applications before proceeding in Singapore.

In its original announcement, IPOS noted that positive outcomes obtained elsewhere may subsequently be used to access Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) programmes and accelerate examination in Singapore.

The decision to extend the initiative following positive stakeholder feedback suggests that applicants continue to value the additional flexibility it provides. For businesses managing innovation across multiple markets, the ability to better align Singapore examination timelines with broader patent and commercial strategies remains a useful feature of the Singapore patent system.

How we can help

Our patent team regularly assists applicants with Singapore patent filing and prosecution strategies, including decisions around examination timing, overseas prosecution coordination and the use of acceleration programmes.