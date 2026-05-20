Marshall, Gerstein & Borun is a full service intellectual property law firm that protects, enforces and transfers the intellectual property of clients in more than 150 countries worldwide. Nearly half the Firm’s professionals have been in-house as general counsel, patent counsel, technology transfer managers, scientists or engineers, and offer seasoned experience in devising and executing IP strategy and comprehensive IP solutions. Learn more at www.marshallip.com.

Article Insights

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP are most popular: with readers working within the Automotive and Insurance industries

Today’s drug development programs routinely span continents: distributed research teams, multinational clinical trial networks, and complex webs of cross-border licensing, contract manufacturing, and technology transfer. A promising scaffold discovered in Boston may be optimized in London, validated in Chennai, tested in Australia, and manufactured in Ireland before reaching patients worldwide.

This creates a core tension: the scientific collaboration necessary to drive breakthrough innovation is at odds with the need to protect its commercial value. Data must be shared openly to generate knowledge, yet every disclosure carries the potential to compromise patent rights. Research partnerships must move quickly, yet every handshake agreement creates IP ownership ambiguity that can haunt a company for decades.

The imperative is clear: IP strategy must evolve alongside globalized R&D, not react to it after the fact. Companies that treat IP as a back-end legal task are leaving their assets less protected than they think.

Why Globalization Complicates IP Protection

Five pressure points stand out.

Jurisdictional Fragmentation. There is no global patent system. While the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) streamlines filing, patentability is determined by national offices, each applying its own standards. Subject matter eligibility, written description, enablement, public disclosure, and claim breadth vary significantly across jurisdictions. A strategy optimized for the U.S. may prove inadequate before the European Patent Office (EPO) or produce unenforceable patents in Asia.

Disclosure Risks. Data, results, and technical insights move across borders constantly, almost certainly before any patent application is filed. Presentations, preprints, data shared under confidentiality agreements, and informal technical discussions can all constitute prior art. Unlike the U.S., which offers a one-year grace period for an inventor’s own disclosures, many jurisdictions, including the EPO, operate under strict absolute novelty requirements.

First Filing Requirements. Several countries require that inventions originating within their borders, or involving a national or resident inventor, be filed domestically first, or that a foreign filing license be obtained. Inventions with activity or inventors in the U.S., China, India, or Greece, among others, require careful analysis. Failure to comply can lead to invalidity or unenforceability of patents in key markets.

Enforcement Uncertainty. A granted patent provides only the theoretical right to exclude. The practical ability to enforce depends heavily on local legal infrastructure. Some commercially significant markets offer unpredictable enforcement environments, weak injunctive relief, or regulatory pathways divorced from patent status. Companies must think not just about where they can obtain patents, but where those patents will provide meaningful protection.

Regulatory-IP Overlap. Data exclusivity periods, patent linkage systems, and regulatory approval timelines differ significantly across markets and interact with patent term in ways that can dramatically affect a product’s effective commercial life. Managing global regulatory strategy without integrating patent term extension planning and data exclusivity analysis across key markets leaves value on the table.

The bottom line: a strong U.S. patent and a granted European patent are no longer sufficient. Companies operating globally need a global IP architecture to match.

How Pharma Companies Are Adapting

Integrating IP Strategy Earlier. An IP strategy that begins at the filing deadline is thin and reactive. A strategy that begins when research targets are selected, lead compounds identified, and clinical programs designed enables proactive, comprehensive protection. In practice, this means embedding IP counsel in R&D teams and aligning patent strategy with clinical and regulatory timelines from the outset. A compound entering Phase II trials should already have a well-considered patent strategy in place, with filing decisions informed by where the product will be in the clinic, manufactured, and sold.

Layered, Jurisdiction-Specific Protection. The most effective strategies combine multiple types of IP rights:

Patents covering the compound, formulation, method of use, and manufacturing processes

covering the compound, formulation, method of use, and manufacturing processes Trade secrets protecting manufacturing know-how and proprietary analytical methods that benefit from indefinite rather than time-limited protection

protecting manufacturing know-how and proprietary analytical methods that benefit from indefinite rather than time-limited protection Data exclusivity and regulatory protections that can provide commercial protection independent of patent status

and regulatory protections that can provide commercial protection independent of patent status Orphan drug designations, pediatric exclusivity, and other regulatory incentive programs that extend effective exclusivity beyond what patent strategy alone can achieve

Equally important is moving away from one-size-fits-all filing. Jurisdiction-specific claim drafting, while more resource-intensive, produces patents that are actually enforceable in the markets that matter.

Managing Cross-Border Collaboration Risk. IP ownership questions are a frequently underestimated risk in pharmaceutical partnerships. IP-conscious collaboration agreements must address, with specificity: the allocation of background IP versus foreground IP created during collaboration; joint ownership structures and each party’s exploitation rights; publication rights and pre-publication patent review processes; and the right to prosecute and enforce resulting patents.

Data sharing during multinational clinical trials also requires deliberate management. Confidentiality agreements alone are insufficient. Companies need clear internal protocols governing what data can be shared, with whom, under what conditions, and with prior art implications reviewed before any disclosure occurs.

Emerging Pressure Points

Manufacturing Globalization. As manufacturing shifts to lower-cost jurisdictions, process patents and manufacturing know-how must be evaluated for enforceability in the jurisdictions where manufacturing actually occurs, not just where the product will be sold. Trade secret protection and contractual safeguards for manufacturing partners must complement patent strategy in markets where enforcement is less predictable.

Geopolitical Considerations. Compulsory licensing threats, government march-in rights debates, and evolving positions on IP rights and public health access are reshaping the landscape in ways difficult to predict from a purely legal standpoint. Companies need to integrate geopolitical risk analysis into IP strategy — understanding not just what the law says, but what political forces may reshape it over the life of a key patent.

Speed vs. Security. Competitive pressure to publish, partner, and share data runs directly against the need to secure IP rights before disclosure. Managing this tension requires a clear-eyed understanding, at every level of the organization, of what the IP stakes are at each decision point. Speed and security are not inherently incompatible, but achieving both requires deliberate coordination among R&D, legal, regulatory, and commercial functions.

Practical Takeaways

Translating global IP strategy into operational practice begins with asking better questions earlier:

Where will this innovation live commercially? The answer should drive the filing strategy from the outset, not after the fact.

The answer should drive the filing strategy from the outset, not after the fact. Which jurisdictions truly matter for commercial purposes, enforcement, and manufacturing? Not every market warrants the same level of investment; resource allocation should reflect where protection generates real value.

for commercial purposes, enforcement, and manufacturing? Not every market warrants the same level of investment; resource allocation should reflect where protection generates real value. What must remain confidential, and for how long? Identifying what must stay off the public record and what can be disclosed without IP risk should be a formal exercise at each development stage.

Identifying what must stay off the public record and what can be disclosed without IP risk should be a formal exercise at each development stage. Have collaboration agreements been structured to protect each party across all relevant jurisdictions? IP provisions adequate from a U.S. perspective may be insufficient when a partnership spans multiple legal systems.

Answering these questions well requires sustained coordination among R&D, IP and legal, clinical development, regulatory affairs, and commercial strategy. Siloing IP strategy within the legal department is a structural failure that global companies can no longer afford. In a borderless pharma economy, IP protection is a strategic business decision that belongs at the same table as pipeline prioritization and market access planning.

Conclusion

It is tempting to frame IP strategy as friction, a set of constraints that slows collaboration in an environment that prizes speed. That framing is not only wrong; it is counterproductive. An effective global IP strategy does not slow scientific collaboration. It enables it by providing the framework of certainty that makes collaboration commercially viable.

Pharma companies that succeed in the global innovation economy will be those that treat IP as a living strategy, one that evolves alongside the science, adapts to the legal environment in each key market, and responds to the geopolitical realities that increasingly shape the rules of the game. As pharmaceutical innovation becomes truly borderless, IP strategy must follow: not as a reaction to globalization, but as an intentionally global foundation built from day one alongside the science it is designed to protect.

Originally published by Drug Discovery & Development.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.