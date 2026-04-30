Unitary Patent: Pros, Cons And Key Strategic Considerations

The Unitary Patent system offers a revolutionary approach to securing intellectual property rights across Europe through a single, streamlined process.

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The Unitary Patent (UP) officially launched on 1 June 2023. It provides a single, binding intellectual property right that can be enforced across participating EU member states through the closely-related Unified Patent Court (UPC).

Because the UP avoids the need to validate a patent separately in multiple countries, it offers a new, streamlined way to secure protection for your innovations across Europe.

However, deciding to pursue protection through the UP is a balancing act: it comes with the risk of central revocation, not every EU country participates, and it lacks country-by-country flexibility.

To help you make a commercially-driven decision, our European IP specialists have compiled some insights for patentees weighing up their filing strategy.

The benefits of the Unitary Patent

By centralising and streamlining processes associated with securing and maintaining patent protection, the UP has the potential to significantly reduce costs and administrative burden.

Validations : The UP eliminates the need for multiple national validations. It requires only a standard European patent to be granted by the European Patent Office (EPO): the unitary effect is then requested with one single action.

The UP eliminates the need for multiple national validations. It requires only a standard European patent to be granted by the European Patent Office (EPO): the unitary effect is then requested with one single action. Renewals and recordals: To maintain a Unitary Patent, the patent holder needs to pay only one annual renewal fee to the EPO. Assignments, licences and changes are recorded centrally and take effect across all participating countries.

To maintain a Unitary Patent, the patent holder needs to pay only one annual renewal fee to the EPO. Assignments, licences and changes are recorded centrally and take effect across all participating countries. Translations: With the UP, only one translation is required: an English translation if the application language was German or French, or a translation into any official EU translation if the original language was English.

The EPO estimates that a Unitary Patent is around 30% cheaper than a European patent validated individually in four major European countries.

But whilst the Unitary Patent is a powerful tool for securing broad, cost-effective, simplified patent protection across Europe, it does come with some potential pitfalls.

Risks and strategic considerations with the Unitary Patent

Perhaps most importantly, IP strategists need to consider that having a Unitary Patent attacked (and potentially invalidated) applies across all participating UP countries.

Additionally, the UP is less flexible as it has a fixed geographic scope, and it’s important to remember that not all EU member states participate. Lastly, the UP may be more expensive than filing nationally if you’re only interested in securing protection in a handful of countries.

Potential for central attack (and revocation)

Holding a single patent right across multiple countries carries one key risk: if a competitor successfully challenges your patent, any resulting limitation or invalidity applies across all participating countries.

Any challenge by a prior rights holder in one single country can threaten your rights across all countries.

Under the traditional standard European system, however, patents are validated on a country-by-country basis. This insulates the rights from each other – a successful challenge in one country would have no legal effect in others.

Lack of flexibility

As the Unitary Patent gives a single, indivisible intellectual property right, it’s not possible to pick and choose the participating states in which protection applies.

To avoid the risk of challenges by a prior rights holder, you may prefer to adopt the classic country-by-country filing strategy.

Additionally, UP protection is fixed. Its scope does not change: you will only be protected in countries where the agreement was in force at the time the UP was granted, even if signatory countries later ratify the agreement.

There are six EU member states that are signatories but not full participants: Cyprus, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Ireland and Slovakia.

EU participation is fragmented

The Unitary Patent only grants protection in EU member states that have signed and ratified the Unified Patent Court Agreement (UPCA). As of December 2025, this applies in 18 EU member states:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Portugal

Romania

Slovenia

Sweden

As mentioned earlier, a further six EU member states have signed the agreement, but not ratified it. This includes:

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Slovakia

The UK was initially a signatory, but withdrew in 2020 following Brexit.

This leaves three EU member states that are not signatories: Croatia, Poland and Spain. They do not participate in the UP and have no prospect of doing so in the near term, so if you seek protection solely in these territories, the UP is unsuitable.

This reveals how fragmented and evolving the landscape of Unitary Patent coverage is.

When will the remaining UPCA signatory countries ratify the agreement?

There is currently no clear indication that any of the six signatories will ratify the agreement soon.

Cyprus, Greece and Slovakia have published no ratification timetable, with progress dependent on prioritisation by their national legislatures. Ireland requires a national referendum before it can ratify the agreement, but no date has yet been set.

The Czech Republic and Hungary have both expressed reservations about the agreement, leaving the ratification process effectively in limbo.

Cost differential across the life of the patent

The EPO estimates that a Unitary Patent is approximately 30% cheaper than a European patent validated in four major countries (for example, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands), which is the current average practice. Over 10-15 years, this is estimated to equate to savings of between €3000 and €9000 per patent.

Additionally, renewal fees are lower. Maintaining a UP for 10 years costs under €5,000, which is typically slightly less than the cost of national renewal fees across four major countries (€5,000-€6,000).

Clearly, these savings grow as the number of countries you would have filed in individually increases. However, if protection is only required in a small number of countries, a UP may prove to actually be more expensive.

Who should consider the Unitary Patent?

If you are only interested in securing protection in a small handful of countries, the classic country-by-country European route may still be the best approach.

With this method, it’s key to have an understanding of the costs of national validation and renewals in your specific target jurisdictions.

One major benefit of the country-by-country protection is that it comes with less risk of central challenge: you maintain full control over where protection is obtained, whilst still retaining the option to request unitary effect within one month of grant.

However, there’s no doubt that the Unitary Patent can deliver significant savings, especially for high-volume filers focused on the EU market. For those seeking broad protection, the UP is a game-changer, offering streamlined validations, renewals and translations.

If you do choose to proceed with a UP, the inherent risk of central revocation underscores the importance of thorough patent searching.

Simply your European IP protection with the Unitary Patent

Whether you’re confident that the UP is the right approach or still not absolutely sure, our patent attorneys can guide your next steps.

Highly experienced in European IP law, our team brings together the commercial, technical and legal expertise needed to succeed.

Start your brand’s journey to strategic, cost-effective patent protection across Europe: talk to us today.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.