[Blog] Adhésion des Bahamas au Traité de Budapest

Par un instrument déposé le 3 juin 2025, le
Commonwealth des Bahamas a formellement adhéré au
Traité de Budapest du 28 avril 1977, modifié le 26
septembre 1980, relatif à la reconnaissance internationale
du dépôt des micro-organismes à des fins de
procédure de brevet. L'entrée en vigueur de
cette adhésion est prévue pour le 3 septembre
2025.