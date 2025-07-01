ARTICLE
1 July 2025

[Blog] Adhésion des Bahamas au Traité de Budapest

NG
Novagraaf Group

Contributor

Novagraaf Group logo
Novagraaf has been helping iconic brands and innovative organisations drive competitive advantage through intellectual property (IP) for more than 130 years. One of Europe’s leading IP consulting groups, Novagraaf specialises in the protection and global management of IP rights, including trademarks, patents, designs, domain names and copyright. Part of the Questel group, Novagraaf has 18 offices worldwide and a network of more than 330 IP attorneys and support specialists.
Explore Firm Details
Par un instrument déposé le 3 juin 2025, le Commonwealth des Bahamas a formellement adhéré au Traité de Budapest du 28 avril 1977, modifié le 26 septembre 1980...
Worldwide Intellectual Property
Audrey Firminhac-Blanchard
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Par un instrument déposé le 3 juin 2025, le Commonwealth des Bahamas a formellement adhéré au Traité de Budapest du 28 avril 1977, modifié le 26 septembre 1980, relatif à la reconnaissance internationale du dépôt des micro-organismes à des fins de procédure de brevet. L'entrée en vigueur de cette adhésion est prévue pour le 3 septembre 2025.

Pour en savoir plus, c'est ici.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Audrey Firminhac-Blanchard
Audrey Firminhac-Blanchard
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More