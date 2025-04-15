Europe Excels In Oncology Startups But Struggles To Establish Itself In Cutting-edge Cancer Innovation

The European Patent Office (EPO) published its second study on innovation in cancer technologies in February, revealing that Europe leads the way in oncology startups but lags behind the United States and China in cancer innovation. Nadège Lagneau explores the key findings, including the central role played by public research in European oncology innovation.

While Europe leads by number of oncology startups, the EPO report on patents and innovation against cancer reveals a decline in high-growth innovative cancer-fighting technology areas, particularly cellular immunotherapy, gene therapy, and image analysis.

A growing demand for cancer innovation

Cancer remains a major challenge in Europe, accounting for 25% of global cases despite affecting less than 10% of the global population. On World Cancer Day this February, the EPO published its second study on innovation in cancer technologies. In its report New frontiers in oncology: an evolving innovation ecosystem, the EPO reveals that technological areas such as cellular immunotherapy, gene therapy, and image analysis are experiencing strong growth in innovation, with average annual increases in patent filings of 37.5%, 31%, and 20% respectively between 2015 and 2021. However, despite the fact that Europe is home to more oncology startups than the United States (around 1,500 compared to 1,325 in the US), it is losing ground in terms of patent filings to the US and China, with an average decline of 5% in the three most dynamic fields.

"In light of Mario Draghi's report on the future of European competitiveness, the findings of this study serve as a wake-up call for Europe's oncology innovation system," said EPO President António Campinos. "As cancer-fighting technologies rapidly evolve and move in unexpected directions, Europe must respond to keep its competitive edge in healthcare innovation and save lives. Europe's vibrant oncology startups are a bright spot, but they need investment and support to scale-up their inventions."

The report reveals that among the member states of the European Patent Convention (EPC), the United Kingdom leads with 290 oncology startups, followed by France (246) and Germany (208). Despite many European startups in the early stages of development, Europe struggles to support them to advanced stages, unlike the US where nearly 40% of startups reach an advanced stage, compared to only 24% in the European Union (EU).

The EPO study thus reveals the difficulties faced by European startups in growing sustainably, and highlights the need for better financing and support for European startups to preserve their global competitiveness in this strategic sector.

Public research, driving innovation in European oncology

Interestingly, the EPO report highlights that nearly half of the patent applications filed by EU countries between 2010 and 2021 in anti-cancer technologies came from universities, public research organisations or hospitals. France stands out, with the direct share of cancer-related patents filed by French research institutions increasing from 56.6% (2010-2015) to 59.9% (2016-2021). When indirect contributions (patent applications from public institutions but filed by companies) are included, this figure even reaches 67.1%. The French flagships of public research, INSERM and CNRS, rank second and third in the world respectively in terms of cancer-related patent filings, with 1,251 and 876 international patent families, respectively. Their contributions steadily increased and then stabilised between 2019 and 2021.

The EPO study thus highlights the importance of universities, public research centres and hospitals in innovation in oncology in Europe.

