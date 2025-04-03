[Blog] Entrée en vigueur de la loi sur les brevets du Bangladesh

Novagraaf has been helping iconic brands and innovative organisations drive competitive advantage through intellectual property (IP) for more than 130 years. One of Europe’s leading IP consulting groups, Novagraaf specialises in the protection and global management of IP rights, including trademarks, patents, designs, domain names and copyright. Part of the Questel group, Novagraaf has 18 offices worldwide and a network of more than 330 IP attorneys and support specialists.
Le gouvernement du Bangladesh a officiellement annoncé,
par le biais de sa dernière gazette du 12 février
2025, que la Bangladesh Patent Act, adoptée en 2023, est
entrée en vigueur le 27 février 2025.
Cette réforme modernise le cadre juridique de la
propriété intellectuelle au Bangladesh, en
remplaçant des lois obsolètes et s'aligne sur
les normes internationales. Le texte officiel de la loi a
été publié uniquement en bengali et est
disponible ici.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.