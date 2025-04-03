ARTICLE
3 April 2025

[Blog] Entrée en vigueur de la loi sur les brevets du Bangladesh

Le gouvernement du Bangladesh a officiellement annoncé, par le biais de sa dernière gazette du 12 février 2025...
Bangladesh Intellectual Property
Audrey Firminhac-Blanchard
Le gouvernement du Bangladesh a officiellement annoncé, par le biais de sa dernière gazette du 12 février 2025, que la Bangladesh Patent Act, adoptée en 2023, est entrée en vigueur le 27 février 2025.

Cette réforme modernise le cadre juridique de la propriété intellectuelle au Bangladesh, en remplaçant des lois obsolètes et s'aligne sur les normes internationales. Le texte officiel de la loi a été publié uniquement en bengali et est disponible ici.

Authors
Audrey Firminhac-Blanchard
