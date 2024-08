ARTICLE 缅甸:专利法于 2024 年 5 月 31 日起正式施行 R Rouse More Contributor Rouse is an IP services business focused on emerging markets. We operate as a closely integrated network to provide the full range of intellectual property services, from patent and trade mark protection and management to commercialisation, global enforcement and anti-counterfeiting. 2019 年 3 月 11 日,缅甸联邦议会颁布了社会各界期盼已久的第 7/2019...

Authors

