We achieved another milestone! On July 19, 2024, we hosted the Generative AI/Robot Patent Drafting (RPD) Workshop: Litigation-Grade and Prophetic Patent Drafting Edition. This was the 8th edition of our series. Attendees from around the world made the event memorable.

Here is what you missed:

🎨 Live Demonstration from Patently:

Founders and patent attorneys, Heather McCann and Jerome Spaargen, introduced the Onardo patent drafting robot in one of its first exclusive demonstrations.

Some standout features of Onardo include:

Easy search for prior art.

The ability to manually create figures using its drawing editors.

Customization of flow chart diagrams.

🤖 New Features of Qatent and PowerPatent Robots:

We showcased updated versions of the Qatent and PowerPatent robots and how they enhance the patent drafting process.

Qatent now has a Simplified Mode and an Advanced Mode. The demo focused on the Advanced Mode which provides a structured approach to patent drafting.

The updated PowerPatent allows flexible edits, and has more AI capabilities such as in-line AI prompt for generating additional texts.

📄 AI Translation Tools Demo:

We reviewed two AI translation tools from Welocalize and IP.appify. These tools help patent professionals with translation tasks. When it comes to automated patent drafting, there is frequently a situation where an inventor does not speak English well, and they provide invention disclosures in their mother tongue, such as German. It may happen that patent drafting robot that is best suited for the patent application only produces English language texts. One solution is then to use an AI translation tool for translating the invention disclosure into English, then generate the patent application, using the patent drafting robot, and then translating the English patent application into German. Although human expertise is still needed to ensure translation quality and accuracy, these AI translation tools save a tremendous amount of time and resources. They make translating IP and technical documents more accurate, consistent and efficient.

☁️ 100% Virtual:

The workshop was accessible from anywhere, allowing attendees to join from all corners of the globe.

There's more. All the attendees also received exclusive post-workshop benefits:

🏅 Workshop Completion Badge: Showcase your upskilling achievement with a badge that can be easily integrated into your professional profile, such as Linkedin.

✅ Free VIP Access: All attendees received a complimentary one-year VIP pass to our Robot Patent Drafting Q&A Forum on IP-Lawyer-Tools.com for in-depth insights and expert support.

The RPD Workshop will return in September 2024 for our 9th edition.

Follow https://ip-lawyer-tools.com and stay updated on our upcoming workshop!

