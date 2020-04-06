Overview
As countries around the world work to tackle the spread of Covid-19, the threat of business interruption has become real, throwing arrangements into disarray, disrupting workforce, and upsetting the global economy.
At home, the government has begun issuing various countermeasures and relief for businesses and public alike. The following is a summary of legislation and government updates issued to navigate the Covid-19 outbreak. Our team continues to assess developments, which will be issued in the weeks to come. Subscribe to receive our updates here.
EMPLOYMENT
Employers Struggle Pending Relief from the Government
These past weeks have forced companies to adjust their employment policies, from implementing a work from home policy, cutting out certain benefits, and to the most extreme, terminating non-essential employees. In this summary, we take a closer look of the Circular Letter No. M/3/HK.04/III/2020 on Labour Protection and Business Continuity in order to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19, issued by the Ministry of Manpower and provide recommendations on measures that can be taken by employers during this time. Click here to read more.
TAX AND CUSTOMS
Fiscal and Non-Fiscal Incentives to Tackle the Spread of Covid-19
Following its establishment, the National Disaster Management Authority (Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana) has teamed up with the Directorate General of Customs and Excise to issue Joint Standard Operational Procedure No. 01/BNP/2020 or No. KEP-113/BC/2020 on Accelerated Service for the Import of Goods for Covid-19's Mitigation. In this summary, we examine the fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for goods imported to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak. Click here to read more.
Tax Incentives and Measures
In this summary, we highlight the incentives and measures issued by the government for both corporate and individual taxpayers. Click here to read more.
COMPETITION
Covid-19 Spurs the Government to Expedite Procurement of Goods and Services
Under the Presidential Instruction No. 4 of 2020 on Refocusing Activities, Budget Reallocation and Procurement of Goods and Services to Accelerate the Handling of Covid-19, the government allows the procurement of certain goods and services to bypass the tender process. Providers of these goods and services can benefit from this exemption if it is able to provide that their goods/services are necessary and that their prices are reasonable. Click here to read more.
KPPU Extends Closure
In light of the continuing situation, the KPPU has extended its closure to 6 April 2020 and freezes all timeline for merger control activities. Click here to read more.
CAPITAL MARKETS
In the Midst of Covid-19, OJK Continues Embracing Technology on Reporting and Proxy
Through Letter No. S-49/PM.22/2020, the OJK now allows other parties besides issuers and public companies to submit documentation through the Integrated Electronic Reporting System. This summary lists the types of documents that can be submitted online with the assistance of the issuer or public company. In addition, KSEI has also stated that it will start implementing its e-proxy platform starting on 20 April 2020. Click here to read more.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.