A Grand-Ducal Regulation of 20 March 2020 introduces the possibility to hold shareholder meetings by remote vote, by proxy or by videoconference. Moreover, boards (and other corporate bodies) may be held without physical meetings.
Luxembourg Newsflash - New Covid-19 regulation on board and shareholder meetings
