The UAE Nuclear Paradigm: Navigating Expansion, Advanced Technologies And Geopolitics

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has successfully transitioned from a regional nuclear pioneer to a global reference model for civil nuclear deployment. Following the full commercial operationalisation of the 5.6 GW Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) is actively pursuing its next strategic evolution.

This “Next Nuclear Paradigm” has the potential to expand beyond large-scale baseload generation to encompass small modular reactors (SMRs), advanced modular reactors (AMRs), maritime decarbonisation and strategic positioning within the global nuclear fuel cycle.



THE BARAKAH BASELINE AND THE BLUEPRINT FOR LARGE-SCALE EXPANSION

The full operationalisation, in September 2024, of the four South Korean-built APR-1400 units at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant marks a significant shift in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) energy architecture. Producing 40 TWh of zero-carbon electricity annually, Barakah single-handedly satisfies 25% of the UAE’s domestic power demand.

With the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s four APR-1400 reactors, the economic and environmental dividends of this baseline are clear:

Gas Liberation: The plant has successfully reduced the UAE's liquefied natural gas (LNG) import reliance by more than $9 billion , freeing up domestic natural gas for high-value industrial applications and international export markets.

Carbon Abatement: It prevents 22.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year, driving the nation’s UAE Net-Zero by 2050 Strategy.

EXPANSION OF THE UAE NUCLEAR SECTOR

With the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) formally implementing its 2025–2029 regulatory plan, Abu Dhabi is structurally preparing for capacity expansion. ENEC is evaluating a market tender that could potentially double its commercial reactor fleet. This is driven by an unprecedented surge in domestic power demand. According to energy market projections, the UAE power market is expected to scale from 54.15 GW to 68.08 GW. This escalation is uniquely propelled by Abu Dhabi’s multi-billion-dollar investments in artificial intelligence(AI) infrastructure, which require uninterrupted, clean baseload electricity to power vast data centres.

UAE INDUSTRIAL DECARBONISATION: POTENTIAL ROLE FOR SMRS AND AMRS

To address localised, high-temperature and energy-dense demands that large-scale reactors cannot easily service, the UAE launched the ENEC ADVANCE programme. This initiative positions the UAE as a global incubator for SMRs and AMRs.



1. SMRs

ENEC has entered a multi-phase strategic evaluation in May 2025 with GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy to deploy the BWRX-300 SMR technology. The collaboration targets:

Direct integration into the UAE’s expanding technology hubs to satisfy the strict, grid-resilient power envelopes of AI data centres.

Off-grid co-generation architectures focused on clean molecule production and large-scale electrolytic hydrogen generation.

Creating a commercial framework where ENEC acts as the primary co-developer and financing partner for broader regional SMR deployments across the Middle East and Africa.

2. AMRs & Micro-Reactors

Stepping down in scale but up in temperature flexibility, the UAE has targeted the micro-modular reactor (MMR) space. Abu Dhabi-based EHC Investment, linked to the International Holding Company, signed a memorandum of understanding on 24 February 2026 with US-based NANO Nuclear Energy. The objective is the domestic deployment and potential dual listing of the KRONOS MMR.

Technical Attributes: The KRONOS system is a 45 MW thermal, 15 MW electrical high-temperature gas-cooled reactor featuring a fully sealed, waterless, transportable core.

Target Applications: This system is uniquely suited for deployment at remote oil and gas extraction facilities, off-grid mining, and high-intensity heavy industrial zones where standard water-cooling infrastructure is unavailable.

MARITIME DECARBONISATION: POTENTIAL OF MARITIME NUCLEAR AND PORT OPERATIONS IN THE UAE

The UAE is actively leveraging civil nuclear technology to spearhead maritime and port decarbonisation. Driven by its UAE Net-Zero by 2050 Strategy and its role as a global shipping hub, the UAE’s maritime nuclear roadmap focuses on port electrification, alternative fuel synthesis, and advanced hull propulsion.

1. Port Decarbonisation via AMRs

The UAE is targeting the deployment of MMR and AMRs to bypass municipal grids entirely and decarbonise heavily industrial port infrastructure.

“Cold ironing” Power Envelopes: The transportable, waterless, high-temperature gas-cooled KRONOS reactor (15 MWe) is designed to be embedded directly into megaports such as Jebel Ali and Khalifa Port . If operational, it could provide consistent, zero-emission shore-side electricity (“ cold ironing ”) to power large container ships while docked.

Resilient Infrastructure: This framework isolates critical logistical assets from grid failures and regional energy supply volatility.

2. SMR-Driven Alternative Fuel Synthesis

Through the ENEC ADVANCE programme, the UAE is positioning its future SMR fleet as the thermal engine for green bunkering fuels.

High-temperature Sector Coupling: The UAE is exploring co-generation strategies using the high-temperature thermal outputs of SMRs, such as the GE Vernova Hitachi BWRX-300.

Synthetic Fuels: Instead of relying entirely on solar-driven electrolysis, nuclear heat could power the efficient, high-volume production of green hydrogen, e-methanol and green ammonia. These fuels could supply international fleets at the UAE’s strategic bunkering hubs.

RECALIBRATING UAE’S NUCLEAR FUEL CYCLE STRATEGY

The foundational pillar of the UAE’s civil nuclear legitimacy has historically been its commitment to a 100% open, non-domestic fuel cycle. When Abu Dhabi finalised its 2009 Section 123 Agreement with the United States, it explicitly agreed to voluntarily forgo domestic uranium enrichment and spent-fuel reprocessing. This means that the UAE will only buy nuclear fuel from other countries and will not enrich uranium or reprocess fuel in the UAE.

Instead, the UAE has established a highly resilient, internationally diversified procurement model:

Front-end Supply Security: ENEC maintains long-term fuel fabrication and supply arrangements with global suppliers, ensuring stable commercial inventories without domestic fuel manufacturing.

Back-end Management: Under FANR oversight, the Emirates Nuclear Technology Centre (ENTC) spearheads advanced research into spent-fuel radiation management and long-term repository planning. Rather than seeking domestic reprocessing, the state remains focused on internationally verified fuel leasing, secure transportation and ultimate disposal frameworks.

KSA: US–SAUDI 123 AGREEMENT

The United States and Saudi Arabia signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement (Section 123 Agreement) on 22 July 2026. Unlike the UAE's strict non-proliferation commitment, Riyadh’s agreement does not explicitly compel the permanent forfeiture of domestic enrichment and reprocessing.

The new US-Saudi deal utilises an alternative mechanism:

The Two-year Economic Study: Rather than imposing an absolute prohibition, the agreement defers the enrichment issue to a two-year joint feasibility study to determine whether domestic enrichment is commercially justified.

The “Black Box” Compromise: If the study validates enrichment inside the Kingdom, the framework stipulates that US commercial entities would construct an enrichment facility operated under a strict “black box” arrangement. Saudi personnel would operate the site but remain legally and technically walled off from the underlying sensitive technology.

Safeguards Gap: Proliferation watchdogs have raised concerns because Riyadh has resisted adopting the International Atomic Energy Agency’s full Additional Protocol, leaving inspectors with more limited authority to detect undeclared activities than under the transparent oversight model maintained by the UAE.

THE UAE'S PRAGMATIC APPROACH

The UAE appears to be leveraging its early-mover advantage in the Middle East nuclear sector and is actively expanding its international nuclear partnerships, with ENEC positioning itself as a transnational investor by signing agreements to co-finance conventional builds, brownfield mergers and SMR projects in the United States, South Korea and Romania. Abu Dhabi’s strategy appears clear to cement its position as a global clean energy powerhouse.

CONCLUSION

The UAE civil nuclear sector is successfully expanding beyond traditional baseload electricity generation. Through the ENEC ADVANCE programme, strategic port electrification and international infrastructure investments, Abu Dhabi is embedding advanced nuclear technology into the global clean energy economy. While Saudi Arabia’s new 123 Agreement could potentially introduce a more fluid regional paradigm, the UAE’s operational maturity, regulatory credibility and commercial scale ensure that it remains a leading model for civil nuclear deployment in the Arab world.

Stephenson Harwood’s global nuclear practice has specialists in Dubai, London and Singapore, making us uniquely positioned to guide clients through the UAE’s nuclear expansion. Leveraging our deep cross-sector expertise at the intersection of energy transition and maritime, the firm can advise developers, port operators, technology companies and investors on the complex structuring, financing and regulatory compliance required to deploy SMRs and AMRs for high-impact industrial use cases, such as powering AI data centres. As a leader in maritime nuclear, Stephenson Harwood can expertly navigate the emerging maritime safety, insurance and bunkering frameworks essential to the UAE’s port decarbonisation goals.