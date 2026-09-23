OPINION | The Value Imperative: For LNG, The Platform Is Everything Now

AlixPartners examines how the 2026 energy disruptions have fundamentally shifted LNG value creation in the Gulf region, revealing that competitive advantage now lies not in low-cost supply alone, but in integrated platforms combining shipping, trading, destination flexibility and cross-basin reach.

AlixPartners argues that Gulf LNG value is shifting from low-cost supply to integrated platforms built around shipping, trading, flexibility and cross-basin reach

For decades, the Gulf’s LNG advantage was built on scale, cost and access to some of the world’s most competitive energy assets. But as 2026 disruptions reshape global energy flows, AlixPartners’ Irfan Bidiwala, Middle East Leader, Partner and Managing Director; Shane Malone, Partner and Managing Director; and Devesh Pathak, VP, argue that the next layer of value is moving beyond the molecule itself and into the platform around it.

In the commentary below, the authors examine why shipping access, destination flexibility, diversified supply origins and in-house trading capability are becoming central to LNG returns, and why Gulf sovereign and national capital may be best placed to build the next generation of integrated LNG platforms.

Read on to see what they say:

The Gulf has long been one of the world’s most powerful holders of energy capital. Its sovereign and national investors control some of the largest and lowest-cost LNG assets on the planet, and for decades that position generated strong, predictable returns.

The disruption to energy flows in 2026 changed the calculus. It did not undermine the Gulf’s energy position. It revealed that the next layer of value in LNG sits somewhere different from where most regional capital is currently deployed: not in the molecule, but in the platform around it.

The entities capturing the most value in LNG today are not simply those with the cheapest supply. They are those that control what sits around it: shipping, trading, destination flexibility, and diversified origins. Fleet access is becoming as important as liquefaction capacity. The ability to redirect volumes across basins, respond to pricing dislocations, and optimise across supply, logistics, and end markets is now where competitive advantage lives.

This marks a structural change in how LNG markets price risk and allocate value.

The return differential makes the point plainly. A standalone liquefaction project generates returns of between 11 and 13 per cent. The same position held within a connected portfolio, with owned shipping, upstream supply, and in-house trading capability, generates between 18 and 22 per cent. On a notional 6 mtpa LNG position, that is the difference between 12 per cent and 22 per cent. The margin layers that single projects cannot capture, a connected platform can.

The first generation of LNG platform winners built their integrated positions between 2010 and 2022, and that window is significantly harder to access today. But the logic of cross-basin, multi-segment ownership remains intact, and the opportunity to build the next generation of platforms sits most naturally with sovereign and national capital in the Gulf.

Different Starting Points, One Direction

Not all Gulf capital faces the same gap. National oil and gas champions hold the lowest-cost supply and control upstream and liquefaction, but carry concentrated exposure with limited shipping, trading, and cross-basin diversification. Energy-active sovereign wealth funds are building positions across upstream, midstream, and infrastructure, but integration across shipping, trading, and portfolio optimisation is still developing. Diversified sovereign wealth funds hold indirect exposure through international oil company equities and infrastructure, with limited control over assets, timing, and margin capture. Long-duration capital is well placed for the contracted yield available in LNG logistics and regas infrastructure, but remains under-allocated to it.

The starting points differ. The direction of travel does not. Value is shifting toward integration, logistics control, and commercial capability. The investors best placed for the next phase will be those who build toward that model, and those who move first will find the terms considerably more favourable than those who follow.

Where to Act Now

The 2026 disruption opened new ground for those positioned to move. Buyers are actively renegotiating contracts to include diversification and routing flexibility. Supply-demand imbalances have opened pricing dislocations across basins that connected platforms are best placed to capture.

For Gulf capital, the most time-sensitive move is shipping and fleet access. Tight shipyard capacity and rising fleet control are structurally re-rating shipping economics. Beyond that, the sequenced priorities include diversifying supply origins beyond the Gulf through US pre-FID liquefaction equity and offtake, building feed gas platform access, expanding into multi-origin portfolio positions, and developing regas infrastructure in key demand markets. Underpinning all of it is the need to build in-house trading and commercial optimisation capability. Without it, owning the assets is not enough.

The leaders who will define the next phase of Gulf LNG are already doing two things: treating supply chain resilience as a strategic asset rather than an operational given, and actively pursuing the growth areas that disruption has exposed. In LNG right now, that translates directly into fleet positions, offtake structures, and trading desks.

The Choice

The return premium from platforms is structural and proven. The choice is whether to build the platform, or continue paying the platform margin to those who already have.

Originally published by ITP Media Group

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.