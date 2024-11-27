Angola Incremental Production Decree And Other Ongoing Developments

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry.

On November 20, 2024, Angola enacted Presidential Decree 8/24 on Oil & Gas Incremental Production ("Incremental Production Decree"). This legal statute creates a new special legal and tax framework aimed to promote additional investments on (i) Offshore Mature Blocks and (ii) Offshore Undeveloped Areas. The framework reflects Angola's attempt to increase oil and gas exploration activities to boost production (which has declined since its peak).

Incremental Production Decree Details

An Offshore Mature Block is one where at least 50% of its development areas are classified as "mature." An Offshore Undeveloped Area is one where a new development area may be created within a production block.

Requirements

In order to benefit from the special regime for Offshore Mature Blocks, the operator must file a production incentive request with the national concessionaire for the relevant field, indicating that:

It is located within an Offshore Mature Block; and

Its internal rate of return does not exceed 25% (based on the concession's contractual/fiscal terms and the price per barrel set by the national concessionaire).

In order to benefit from the special regime for Offshore Undeveloped Areas, the operator must file a production incentive request with the national concessionaire for the relevant field that indicates that:

The field is located within an offshore producing block;

The development pertains to an accumulation lacking commercial production potential; and

The project, when isolated from the neighboring development areas, has a maximum rate of return of 25% by reference to the concession's contractual/fiscal terms and the price per barrel set by the national concessionaire.

Tax Incentives

The tax incentives for Incremental Production are awarded through reductions in the Petroleum Production Tax (Royalty) and Petroleum Income Tax rates. Tax calculations and assessment in respect of incremental production projects are made separately from those for regular projects.

For Association Agreements, the tax reductions:

Petroleum Production Tax (Royalty) – reduced to 15% (20% being the regular rate).

Petroleum Income Tax – reduced to 55.75% (65.75% being the regular rate).

For Production Sharing Agreements, the tax reduction:

Petroleum Income Tax – reduced to 25% (50% being the regular rate).

Also, for Production Sharing Agreements, the national concessionaire's profit-oil share is reduced to 25% (as noted above) while cost-oil may be increased up to 70%.

All costs related to an exploration well are recoverable or deductible from any existing or future production from any block development area regardless of whether the well ever generates production.

Other, Ongoing Developments

In addition to the above specific regulatory initiatives, Angola previously introduced a "permanent offer" auction system, similar to Brazil's, where blocks with known shallow and deepwater discoveries are available. A2025 deepwater bid round will feature eight blocks (Kwanza Basin - 22, 35, 36, 37, 38, and 39 - and Benguela Basin - 25, 26, and 40).

Also, if the long-anticipated results of some major international energy companies drilling campaigns in the of the Namibe Basin are positive, this may trigger renewed interest in Angola and wider region.

***

Mayer Brown has decades of experience in Angola and other African countries on a wide range of legal, tax, and commercial matters. Feel free to contact us should you have any related questions.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.