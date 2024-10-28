Already one of the world's largest gas exporters, in order to further develop its remaining gas reserves and resources, Turkmenistan aims to further increase exports both to existing customers and to open up new corridors to international gas markets. These include the rapidly developing markets of South Asia, as well as more established markets in the Middle East and Europe. Increasing Turkmenistan's gas exports would not only provide significant benefits to Turkmenistan's economy, but will also create opportunities for international investors and support the energy transition goals of countries bordering Turkmenistan by replacing more carbon-intensive fuels with natural gas. The session will bring together industry experts, government representatives and international stakeholders. The session will cover the following topics:

An analysis of Turkmenistan's existing gas export markets , current dynamics and growth potential

Future export potential: progress in implementing the TAPI gas pipeline project and other prospect pipeline projects

Challenges and opportunities faced by Turkmenistan's gas sector, including diversification of export

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.