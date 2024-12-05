Renewal, Cancellation Requirements Expand For Dubai International Financial Centre-Processed Permits

The requirement to renew or suspend expired Dubai International Financial Centre-processed permits within 30 days of expiration of the permit has expanded to include any type of work authorization (including non-sponsored employee identification cards). Previously, this rule only applied to residence permits.

Employers who fail to renew or suspend such permits within the required timeframe may be subject to a USD 2,000 fine and will be barred from using the 'Employee Services' feature on the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) client portal, effectively preventing them from submitting new employee residency permits and work authorization applications on the portal. The suspension is lifted once the employer renews or cancels all outstanding permits. Payment of any associated fines may also be a condition for the lifting of the suspension.

As a result of this change, affected employers should ensure that their systems for tracking employee permit expiry dates are robust and well maintained.

