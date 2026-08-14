A Mid-Year Review: White Collar Crimes & Investigations

Nigeria's white-collar crime and investigations landscape underwent significant transformation in the first half of 2026, marked by intensified enforcement actions and comprehensive regulatory reforms.

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1. INTRODUCTION

The first half of 2026 has been a defining period for Nigeria’s white-collar crime and investigations landscape. Against a backdrop of sustained efforts to strengthen transparency, accountability, and financial integrity, the country witnessed significant legislative, regulatory, judicial, and enforcement developments that have continued to reshape the framework for investigating, prosecuting, and preventing economic and financial crimes.

During the period under review, law enforcement agencies intensified investigations and prosecutions involving allegations of corruption, money laundering, fraud, cyber-enabled financial crime, tax offences, sanctions violations, and other economic crimes. At the same time, policymakers and regulators introduced reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (“AML/CFT”) regime,

enhancing inter-agency cooperation, improving asset recovery mechanisms, and aligning domestic laws with evolving international standards. For instance, the Central Bank of Nigeria introduced the Baseline Standards for Automated AML/CFT/CPF Solutions. The period also saw important judicial activities surrounding the nonconviction-based forfeiture regime.

This Mid-Year Review examines the key legislative, regulatory, enforcement, and judicial developments that shaped Nigeria’s white-collar crime landscape during the first half of 2026. It highlights emerging enforcement trends, analyses significant legal developments, and considers their practical implications for organisations and individuals operating within Nigeria’s increasingly robust financial crime compliance framework.

2. LEGISLATIVE AND REGULATORY DEVELOPMENTS

2.1 Legal Practitioners Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2026

One of the notable legislative developments during the review period was the passage by the Senate of the Legal Practitioners Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2026, on 9th July 2026. Upon receiving Presidential assent, the Bill will repeal the Legal Practitioners Act, Cap. L11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, and establish a modernised legal and institutional framework for the regulation of the legal profession in Nigeria.

Although the Bill is principally aimed at reforming the governance, regulation, and discipline of legal practitioners, it is also significant from a white-collar crime, anti-money laundering, and corporate compliance perspective. The legal profession continues to attract increasing regulatory scrutiny as lawyers are recognised as designated nonfinancial businesses and professions (“DNFBPs”) under Nigeria’s anti-money laundering

and counter-terrorism financing (“AML/CFT”) framework.

The Bill also reflects Nigeria’s continuing efforts to strengthen professional accountability and align its legal and regulatory framework with evolving international standards, particularly the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (“FATF”) concerning gatekeeper professions.

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