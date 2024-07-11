EP 1: Navigating The Startup Journey; Insights From Funding To Expansion (Podcast)

Join us for an enlightening episode where industry experts delve into the intricacies of the startup world. In this episode, Seye Bandele, CEO of Pade HCM, Mr. Taye Awofiranye, Managing Partner at The Trusted Advisors...

Trusted Advisors is a full serviced law firm founded to provide cutting edge and tailor-made legal solutions to clients. It's strategic position, as well as an enviable network of alliances, has given undoubtedly benefits to our clients. We stand as a single-window service provider dealing with all kinds of matters across the country under one umbrella.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Join us for an enlightening episode where industry experts delve into the intricacies of the startup world. In this episode, Seye Bandele, CEO of Pade HCM, Mr. Taye Awofiranye, Managing Partner at The Trusted Advisors, and David Isaiah, Head of Marketing at Glover Technologies, come together to discuss the essential elements of building and growing a startup.

From securing funding to navigating regulatory landscapes, our guests share their wealth of knowledge and personal experiences. Discover practical tips for overcoming common challenges, strategies for scaling your business, and the key factors to consider when planning for expansion. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur or an established startup founder, this podcast offers valuable insights to help you succeed on your startup journey.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the best in the business and gain actionable advice to drive your startup towards growth and success!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.