Intellectual Property Newsletter | Volume 3, 2025

Welcome to the third edition of our 2025 Intellectual Property Newsletter. As the IP landscape continues to evolve rapidly, this issue highlights key developments, regulatory actions, and emerging trends shaping intellectual property rights across Nigeria and their broader implications in the global context.
RegulatoryHighlights
Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC)
- The FCCPC has launched a robust market sensitisation campaign targeting unfair trade practices, including the pervasive issue of counterfeit goods. Since its inception on June 17, 2025, the campaign has engaged traders and consumers at major Nigerian markets. Between July and September 2025, the campaign has been organised in Abuja and Lagos. The Commission continues to focus on exposing deceptive activities like re-bagging substandard products, mislabelling, short-measuring, and price fixing, practices that not only deceive consumers but also damage legitimate businesses. This initiative aims to foster accountability, enhance market integrity, and bolster consumerconfidence nationwide.
TrademarksRegistry
- On September 30, 2025, the Trademarks Registry published the latest Trademark Journal (Vol. 1, No. 3 Online), inviting oppositions to trademarks advertised in the Journal within a two-month period ending December 1, 2025. This deadline will lapse on 1st December, 2025, as the specific deadline of 30th November, 2025, falls on a weekend.
- Nigeria's Trademarks Registry has officially rolled out the implementation of the Industrial Property Administration System (IPAS) Cloud Native Edition, Version 4.0, a cutting-edge, cloud-based platform first previewed at WIPO's webinar in February 2025. This upgrade revolutionizes trademark administration with faster processing, enhanced security, and improved accessibility. The migration from the legacy Version 2.0 system is underway in phases, ensuring a smooth transition aligned with international best practices. Stakeholders are advised to take note of these developments and anticipate further updates from the Registry as the migration progresses.
- A new “Appeal” feature has been integrated into the online filing system, allowing applicants to submit petitions on rejected online trademarks promptly, expediting reviews and improving transparency.
- Following a significant backlog, the Registry resumed issuance of Trademark Certificates in August 2025, providing essential legal validation and reassurance to trademarkowners
NationalAgency for Food and Drug Administration andControl (NAFDAC)
- On August 12, 2025, NAFDAC and the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) retained their World Health Organisation's (WHO) Maturity Level 3 (ML3) status for medicines and vaccines regulation, confirming Nigeria's standing as a leaderin Africanregulatory excellence.
- The Agency has also published draft regulations for public consultation aimed at bolstering Nigeria's regulatory framework, including Medical Devices, including In-vitro Diagnostics and Related Products Regulations (July 23), Herbal and Fruit Infusion Regulations (August 13), and Marketing of Foods and Non-Alcoholic Beverages to Children Regulations (August 25). The Agency invited comments from industry stakeholders, health professionals, and the public to ensure inclusiveness in shaping policies that safeguard public health while promoting regulatory compliance.
- In a decisive enforcement action on 22 August 2025, NAFDAC alerted the public about counterfeit 12g Cowbell milk sachets circulating in the market and launched surveillance to remove the counterfeit items, warning consumers of significant healthrisks associatedwith thesefakes.
- On September 5, a coordinated raid by NAFDAC in Abuja uncovered multiple illegal chemical, water, and food production sites, seizing counterfeit rice and equipment valued over ₦60 million. This is a demonstration of NAFDAC'songoing commitmentto consumer safety.
- NAFDAC's updated list of withdrawn, suspended, and cancelled products was released on September 19. The products on the list are no longer permitted for manufacture, importation, distribution, or sale in Nigeria. This reinforces regulatory transparency and consumerprotection by the agency.
Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)
- On July 29, 2025, SON convened a Stakeholders Sensitisation Forum at Abuja's Zuba Electrical and Electronics Market. The forum highlighted SON's enforcement initiatives and lauded the Abuja Electrical Materials Dealers' Welfare Association for banning counterfeit electrical products. The initiative aligned with the government's “Nigeria First Policy.” This effort signals Nigeria's enhanced dedication to quality assurance and anti-counterfeiting enforcement, reassuring both domestic and international market participants
NigeriaCopyright Commission (NCC)
- In July 2025, the NCC intensified its anti-piracy operations in Ibadan, Oyo State shutting down printing houses and bookshops lacking proper records of creative works under the Copyright Act 2022. The Commission emphasized strict enforcement against record-keeping violations, underscoring Nigeria's resolve to protectits creative economy.
- The NCC also renewed its commitment to collaborate with the Nigerian Communications Commission to combat online piracy. The NCC presented Draft Copyright Enforcement Guidelines for Internet Service Providers and intermediaries. At the meeting, NCC proposed forming an inter-agency task force and a multi-stakeholder forum to define clear obligations for ISPs underthe Copyright Act.
- On July 20, 2025, the piracy website moviebox.ng was successfully shut down, marking a significant victory in the NCC's “Stand Together against Online Piracy (STOP)” campaign and sending a strong message to digital infringers.
World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Nigeria
- In collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), WIPO Nigeria released a pioneering technical brief on the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in traditional medicine, under the Global Initiative on AI for Health. WIPO's Assistant Director, Mr. Kwakwa, emphasized the pivotal role intellectual property will play in integrating AI into traditional medicine highlighting WIPO's treaty on genetic resources and traditional knowledge as a key tool in this effort.
- Speaking at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) in Algiers on September 8, Comptroller-General Bashir Adeniyi outlined NCS's ongoing modernization reforms, including digital clearance and enhanced enforcement, positioning Nigeria as a regional trade hub fortrade facilitation and industrial growth aligned with AfCFTA objectives. Nigeria proudly secured hosting rights for the next IATF in 2027.
- On September 12, NCS,partnering with the Defence Research and Development Bureau, tested an innovative locally developed airboat at Jabi Lake, Abuja strengthening maritime security and anti-smugglingoperationsoftheagency.
- Nigeria and Benin Republic formalized a strategic trade framework focused on regional integration, featuring four working groups dedicated to trade facilitation, enforcement, data sharing, and infrastructure development. These groups will collaborate to streamline cross-border logistics, reduce bureaucratic delays, and support small and medium-sizedenterprises (”SMEs”).The agreement also aligns with broader regional goals under ECOWAS and the African Continental Free Trade Area(“AfCFTA”).
- The NCS's Federal Operations Unit Zone A renewed cooperation with NAFDAC on August 26 to combat counterfeit goods, with a joint commitment to eliminating substandard products through enhanced inter-agencycollaboration.
