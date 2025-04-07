Stren & Blan Partners Quarterly IP Newsletter - March 2025

REGULATORY UPDATES

A. FEDERAL MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY, TRADE, AND INVESTMENT

i. Update from the Trademarks Registry (TMR):

Effective 1st January 2025, the Nigerian Trademarks Registry announced the implementation of a serial numbering system for all trademark applications. This initiative aims to improve processing applications efficiency, transparency, and traceability. Each application, including new filings, renewals, amendments, oppositions, and assignments, will be assigned a unique serial number upon submission. This is to ensure a first-come, first-served processing order and allow applicants track their applications in real-time through the Registry's updated Industrial Property Administration System (IPAS). While no further step seems to have been taken regarding administering the serial numbers, the IPAS has been updated with a key feature allowing applicants to track their applications in real time. This has enhanced the transparency of the application filing process.

