Updates On NCC's Recent Activities And Other Developments In The Nigerian Telecommunications Industry

- The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has made an order for the Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) with one of the objectives to designate certain Information and Communications Technology systems (ICT), networks and infrastructure operating in Nigeria, as Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII). See the link for the full text of the presidential order at: https://ncc.gov.ng/media-centre/public-notices/1473-cnii-presidential-order
- The Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Mr. Reuben Muoka, has ordered telecommunications companies to disconnect the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes assigned to nine financial institutions because of unpaid debts. See the link to the update here: https://von.gov.ng/ncc-orders-telcos-to-disconnect-nine-banks-ussd/
- The decision by Starlink to unilaterally review its subscription packages upwards did not receive the approval of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), as the action of the company is in contravention of Sections 108 and 111 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003, and Starlink's Licence Conditions regarding tariffs. The Commission commenced pre-enforcement action on the licensee on the 3rd of October, 2024. See the link to the press statement here: https://www.ncc.gov.ng/media-centre/news-headlines/1471-press-statement-ncc-commences-pre-enforcement-action-on-starlink-over-price-hike
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is pleased to announce significant progress in the Federal Government's 2020 policy to link all Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) to National Identity Numbers (NINs). The complete linkage of all SIM cards to NINs is essential for enhancing the trust and security of the country's digital economy. By verifying all mobile users, this policy strengthens confidence in digital transactions, reduces the risk of fraud and cybercrime, and supports greater participation in e-commerce, digital banking, and mobile money services. See the link to the press statement. News here: https://www.ncc.gov.ng/media-centre/news-headlines
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has notified all its licensees about their obligations under the Licensing Regulations 2019 to update any changes in their addresses and other contact details within seven (7) days of such occurrence. This is important for ensuring effective regulatory oversight and maintaining communication with the licensee. See the link to the news. https://www.ncc.gov.ng/media-centre/public-notices
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), pursuant to its power under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 (NCA) to regulate and approve tariff rates and charges by telecommunications operators, will be granting approval for tariff adjustment requests by Network Operators in response to prevailing market conditions.
- The NCC recognizes the financial pressures faced by Nigerian households and businesses and remains deeply empathetic to the impact of tariff adjustments. To this end, the Commission has mandated that operators implement these adjustments transparently and in a manner that is fair to consumers. See the link to the guidance notice. https://ncc.gov.ng/data/misc/PCEAGuidance_on_the_Simplification_of_Tariffs_in_the_Nigerian_Communications_Sector.pdf
- The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) welcomes the ruling of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, February 7, 2025, which affirms its statutory authority to regulate competition and consumer protection across all sectors, including telecommunications. The judgement reinforces the FCCPC's mandate as the primary authority responsible for preventing anti-competitive practices and protecting consumers in Nigeria, in line with Sections 17 & 18 Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act. (FCCPA) 2018. See the link to the update.
