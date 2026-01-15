Are You A Nigerian Tax Resident? The Answer Just Got Complicated

The concept of "residence" lies at the core of income taxation. It determines who pays tax, where, and on what income. The Nigeria Tax Act, 2025 ("NTA") introduces significant updates to how Nigerian tax residence is determined for both individuals and companies.

Under the new law, residence is no longer based solely on physical presence for individuals or incorporation for companies. The NTA now considers economic and familial ties as key factors in determining individual tax residence, and management or control ties as the primary basis for establishing corporate residence. This shift introduces new layers of complexity for taxpayers and businesses operating across borders.

This article examines the key features of the new residence rules under the NTA, how they differ from the previous regime, and the practical challenges these changes present.

1. Residence for Individuals

Under the Personal Income Tax Act, an individual's residence in Nigeria was not the primary trigger for determining tax liability. Rather, residence was used to identify the relevant state with the authority to assess and collect an individual's personal income tax.

The NTA, however, sets out specific criteria for determining when an individual is regarded as resident in Nigeria and, consequently, subject to tax in Nigeria. These criteria include where the individual:

"is domiciled in Nigeria; has a permanent place available for his domestic use in Nigeria; has place of habitual abode in Nigeria; has substantial economic and immediate family ties in Nigeria; sojourns in Nigeria for a period or periods amounting to an aggregate of not less than 183 days in a 12-month period inclusive of annual leave or temporary period of absence; or serves as a diplomat or diplomatic agent of Nigeria in another country;"

In practical terms, Nigerians who work or live abroad but maintain substantial economic or family ties in Nigeria may now be regarded as tax residents and, as a result, required to pay Nigerian income tax on their global income. Similarly, non-resident employees who spend fewer than 183 days in Nigeria may still be regarded as tax resident in Nigeria and, consequently, subject to Nigerian income tax on their global income if they maintain substantial economic ties in the country or are provided with a permanent residence in Nigeria by their employer for domestic use.

2. Residence for Companies

Generally, there are two internationally recognized tests for determining a company's residence:

the incorporation test; and the management or control test.

While some countries adopt one test (e.g., Nigeria historically applied the incorporation test), others, such as the United Kingdom, use both.

Previously, under the Companies Income Tax Act, Nigeria applied the incorporation test in defining a Nigerian company. However, the NTA expands the definition of a Nigerian company by introducing the management and control tests. A company is now considered Nigerian if it is:

"formed, registered or incorporated under any law in Nigeria; whose central place of management or control is Nigeria; or whose effective place of management or control is Nigeria".

The management or control test focuses on where key decisions are made, not just where the company is registered. As such, a company incorporated, for instance, in Delaware or Mauritius but effectively managed and controlled from Nigeria will be deemedtax resident in Nigeria.

3. Challenges and Considerations

The redefinition of residence for both individuals and companies poses the following challenges:

Determining "management and control": This can be subjective, particularly for multinational groups. The NTA does not yet specify the parameters that the Nigeria Revenue Service will use to determine where a company's central or effective place of management and control lies, whether it will depend on the residence of directors, the venue of board meetings, or where strategic decisions are made.

Dual-residence conflicts and double taxation: Where an individual or company is considered resident in both Nigeria and another country with which Nigeria has a double tax agreement ("DTA"), the tie-breaker rules in that DTA will determine the final residence status. However, where no DTA exists, the income of such an individual or company may be subject to double taxation.

Ambiguity in determining "substantial economic ties": The NTA expands residence tests for individuals to include factors such as economic ties. However, as this is not clearly defined, it remains unclear whether "substantial economic ties" refer to employment, investments, business ownership, or even property holdings, and how much weight will be given to each factor.

Increased risk of tax disputes and litigation: With subjective tests like "management and control" and "substantial economic ties," disputes over tax residence are likely to increase. This is currently the norm in jurisdictions that apply similar tests for residence.

4. Conclusion

By expanding the criteria for tax residence for both individuals and companies, the NTA aims to expand Nigeria's tax base. However, these changes also introduce significant interpretive and administrative complexities that taxpayers, consultants, and regulators will need to navigate carefully.

As many Nigerians living abroad have family homes, own property, or have immediate family ties in Nigeria, they may be brought within the Nigerian tax net from 2026. Similarly, foreign-incorporated companies that are Nigerian-owned and effectively headquartered or managed in Nigeria are likely to be regarded as Nigerian resident companies and subject to Nigerian income tax.

While preliminary assumptions can be made regarding the scope of the redefinition of residence for individuals and companies, greater clarity will be required. In this regard, we look forward to guidance from the tax authorities, and ultimately, judicial interpretation will play a key role as these provisions are tested before the courts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.