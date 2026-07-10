TEMPLARS Transcripts | Energy & Natural Resources July 2026

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TEMPLARS Transcripts: Energy & Natural Resources Digest
GHANA
Oil and Gas
- Ghana Targets First Voltaian Basin Exploration Well by Early 2027
Ghana is preparing to drill its first exploration well in the onshore Voltaian Basin between Q4 2026 and Q1 2027.
The Voltaian Basin covers approximately 40% of Ghana’s landmass and has attracted renewed interest following the acquisition of seismic and geological data by Ghana’s national oil company. According to the Petroleum Commission, the planned well is expected to provide a clearer indication of the basin’s hydrocarbon potential and help reduce geological risk across the acreage ahead of wider investor participation in Ghana’s frontier upstream acreage.
- Ghana Gas Seeks Investors for Gas Processing and Pipeline Expansion Projects
The Ghana National Gas Company Limited has invited investors to participate in planned gas infrastructure projects, including the construction of a second gas processing plant, a 300-kilometre onshore gas transmission pipeline and a Pentane Monetisation Project.
The proposed pipeline is expected to connect major industrial zones and natural resource corridors, while the Pentane Monetisation Project is aimed at processing hydrocarbons associated with gas processing for commercial utilisation.
- Sentuo Refinery Advances Domestic Processing with Jubilee Crude
Sentuo Oil Refinery has received approximately 1,000,000 barrels of crude oil from Ghana’s Jubilee Field for domestic processing, marking the first supply of Jubilee crude to a privately owned refinery in Ghana.
The refinery currently operates a 40,000 barrel-per-day processing train and is preparing to commence construction of a second phase, which is expected to increase total processing capacity to 100,000 barrels per day.
Power and Renewable Energy
- Ghana Targets 3,000MW Power Expansion by 2030
Ghana is targeting the addition of 3,000MW of new electricity generation capacity by 2030 as part of efforts to meet rising demand and support industrialisation. According to the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, at least 30% of the planned capacity expansion is expected to come from renewable energy sources.
Ghana’s peak electricity demand is projected to reach 6,150MW by 2030. The planned capacity expansion is intended to address rising demand and support the country’s industrialisation objectives.
Mining
- Host Communities Support Gold Fields’ Tarkwa Mine Lease Renewal
Traditional authorities and residents of communities hosting the Tarkwa Mine have expressed support for the renewal of Gold Fields Ghana Limited’s mining lease, which is due to expire in 2027.
The intervention comes amid debate over the future ownership and management of the Tarkwa Mine, including proposals by some stakeholders for the mine to be placed under Ghanaian control after the expiry of the current lease. Community representatives warned that non-renewal of the lease could affect employment, local businesses and economic activity in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality.
NIGERIA
Oil and Gas
- NUPRC to Launch 2026 Licensing Round in Q3 following Presidential Approval
The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced that the 2026 licensing round will commence by the third quarter of 2026, following approval by the President.
NUPRC stated that preparations are being finalised while the commercial bid phase of the ongoing 2025 licensing round is scheduled to take place in July 2026.
- NMDPRA Issues Fuel Import Permits to Selected Marketers
The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has issued fresh import permits to selected oil marketers for the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) for the third quarter of 2026.
The approvals cover the July to September 2026 period and were issued amid declining fuel inventory levels and concerns over domestic supply. Additional approvals may reportedly be issued, with total petrol import allocations expected to exceed 800,000 metric tonnes when the regulatory exercise is concluded.
- FG Orders Increase in LPG Imports to Address Domestic Shortfall
The Federal Government has directed the NMDPRA to intensify engagement with gas producers, marketers and other stakeholders to boost the importation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and stabilise domestic supply.
The directive follows recent LPG price increases attributed to foreign exchange volatility, rising logistics costs, infrastructure constraints and fluctuations in international LPG prices. The Government also noted that marketers have committed to increasing import volumes to complement domestic production, while LPG deliveries from Seplat’s new gas facility are expected to commence in July 2026.
- Dangote Advances Refinery Expansion with Second Crude Processing Unit and Equipment Agreement
The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has commenced construction of a second crude processing unit in Lekki, Lagos, as part of plans to expand the refinery’s processing capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to approximately 1.4 million barrels per day.
Dangote Group has also signed a US$400 million equipment agreement with China’s Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG) to support the refinery expansion and other industrial projects. The new crude processing unit is expected to add 700,000 barrels per day of refining capacity and come on stream before the end of 2028.
- NCDMB Targets Q4 2026 Operational Date for Bayelsa Oil and Gas Park
The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has announced that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme (NOGaPS) at Emeyal-1 in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State is expected to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2026.
The facility is designed to support the local manufacture of components, equipment and other inputs required by the oil and gas industry.
- Portland Gas Opens 96,000 SCM CNG Station in Lagos
Portland Gas Limited, in partnership with the Federal Government through the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF), has commissioned a compressed natural gas (CNG) station in Ojota, Lagos. The facility has a dispensing capacity of 96,000 standard cubic metres per day (SCM/d) and forms part of Portland Gas’ broader CNG infrastructure expansion.
The project is expected to support increased domestic gas utilisation and provide a lower-cost, cleaner alternative fuel option for transport users.
- Nigeria Flares 76.92bcf of Gas in Five Months
Nigeria flared approximately 76.92 billion standard cubic feet of natural gas between January and May 2026, according to data published by the NUPRC.
The reported flare volumes come amid continued efforts to increase domestic gas utilisation and reduce routine gas flaring through the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme and other gas development initiatives.
- NNPC and TotalEnergies Renew Methane Reduction Technology Partnership
NNPC Limited and TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited have renewed their cooperation agreement for the deployment of Airborne Ultralight Spectrometer for Environmental Applications (AUSEA) technology for an additional 24 months.
AUSEA is a drone-based technology used to support the detection, measurement and reduction of methane and carbon dioxide emissions from upstream petroleum operations.
Power and Renewable Energy
- Lagos and GACN Sign Framework Agreement to Support 6GW Electricity Target
The Lagos State Government has signed a Strategic Framework for Gas Supply and Energy Development with the Gas Aggregator Company Nigeria Limited (GACN) to support its planned 6GW electricity target.
The framework is intended to facilitate gas supply to independent power projects in Lagos at competitive prices, improve gas availability for power generation and support the development of the Clean Lagos Electricity Market.
- FG Launches Solar Mini-Grid Interconnection Guidelines
The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), has launched the Guidelines for Interconnecting Solar Mini-Grids to Distribution Networks.
The guidelines were developed with technical support from the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP), co-funded by the European Union and the German Government. The framework establishes technical, operational and safety standards for integrating solar mini-grids into existing distribution infrastructure and is aligned with the Electricity Act, 2023, the Mini-Grid Regulations, 2026 and relevant international standards.
- EIB and DBN Sign €200 Million Financing Agreement to Support Renewable Energy and Other SME Investments
In June 2026, the European Investment Bank (EIB) Global and the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) signed a €200 million financing agreement to support small-scale investments by Nigerian enterprises, including businesses operating in the renewable energy sector.
The financing is expected to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and other mid sized companies in the renewable energy sector, among other sectors such as agriculture, digitalisation and innovation. The funding is intended to expand access to finance for eligible enterprises and support private sector-led investment in clean energy and other green economy activities.
- Federal Government Unveils Epe Solar Mini-Grid, Plans 5MW Expansion
The Federal Government has unveiled a 505kW interconnected solar mini-grid in Epe, Lagos State, and flagged off the development of an additional 5MW renewable energy project in the area.
The mini-grid is expected to provide electricity to more than 8,000 residents across the Majoda communities in Eredo, Epe Local Government Area and support economic activities in the area.
- MTN and First WATT Partner on 34MWp Solar and Battery Storage Project
MTN Nigeria has partnered with First WATT Renewable Limited to deploy approximately 34MWp of solar photovoltaic capacity and 40MWh of battery energy storage across selected critical telecommunications facilities in Nigeria.
The project is expected to reduce reliance on diesel-powered generation across MTN’s operations and includes renewable energy systems to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure at selected MTN locations.
- African Industries Group Plans Solar-Powered Steel Manufacturing Facility in Niger State
African Industries Group has announced plans to establish a solar-powered industrial steel project in Niger State, following the allocation of 500 hectares of land by the Niger State Government to Abuja Steel Mills Limited, a subsidiary of the group.
The project is expected to support domestic steel production and increase the use of renewable energy in industrial manufacturing.
- Federal Government Deploys CNG and Electric Vehicles to Kano
The Federal Government has deployed 40 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, 7 electric buses and more than 200 CNG-powered tricycles to Kano State under the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative.
The deployment marks the launch of the Northern Corridor of the CNG and electric vehicle programme and forms part of ongoing efforts to expand the adoption of alternative fuel vehicles in Nigeria.
- World Bank Reports Progress on West Africa Power Integration Programme
The World Bank has reported progress under the West Africa Regional Power Integration and Electricity Access Programme, including the construction of more than 4,000 kilometres of high-voltage transmission lines connecting the electricity grids of 15 West African countries under the West African Power Pool.
The West African Power Pool includes Nigeria among other West African countries. According to the World Bank, the programme has increased cross-border electricity trading to approximately 8% of regional supply, reduced generation costs and extended electricity access to more than 3 million people while creating more than 52,000 jobs.
Mining
- Federal Government Launches EMERGE Grant Programme for Mining Sector
The Federal Government, on 11 June 2026, launched the Early-Stage Mineral Exploration and Research Grant Endowment (EMERGE) programme to address financing gaps affecting early-stage mineral exploration and research in Nigeria’s mining sector.
The programme will provide grant funding through three streams covering exploration, critical minerals, and research and development. It is targeted at explorers, universities and companies involved in early-stage exploration, critical minerals development and geoscience research.
- Federal Government Reports US$3 Billion Investment Inflow into Solid Minerals Sector
The Federal Government has disclosed that Nigeria’s solid minerals sector has attracted approximately US$3 billion in investments over the last three years.
The investments are reported to span lithium, gold and other strategic minerals, reflecting increased activity in the sector.
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