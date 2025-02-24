Virtuitis Solaris Powers Ahead With 500 Mini-Grids To Expand Energy Access In Nigeria

Dear Readers,

Nigeria is making significant progress in closing its electricity access gap, with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) partnering with five Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) companies to accelerate mini-grid deployment across the country. This initiative aligns with Mission 300, led by the World Bank Group and African Development Bank, which aims to connect 300 million people in sub-Saharan Africa to clean, affordable and reliable electricity by 2030.

Announced at the recently concluded Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, this transformative initiative aims to provide electricity to 400,000 people, reducing reliance on expensive and polluting generators while unlocking economic opportunities for underserved communities. This project represents a major step toward expanding energy access, advancing Nigeria's transition to clean and reliable power, and leveraging public-private partnerships to bridge the country's $30 billion energy funding gap.

Among the five companies is Virtuitis Solaris, a subsidiary of MOJEC International Holdings and a key contributor to the World Bank Group-financed Nigeria Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up (DARES) programme, implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA). Virtuitis Solaris has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding electricity access by constructing 500 mini-grids over the next three years. The rollout will begin with 100 grids in the first year, connecting at least 200,000 customers across 10 to 15 states.

Speaking on the initiative, Chantel Abdul, CEO of Virtuitis Solaris, highlighted the company's ongoing efforts to bridge Nigeria's energy deficit:

"This latest development builds on Virtuitis Solaris' previous commitments, including our October 2024 Memorandum of Understanding with the Rural Electrification Agency, where we were selected as one of 22 developers for the deployment of decentralised renewable energy projects across nine states. This financing enables companies like Virtuitis Solaris to fund capital expenditures and establish the necessary physical infrastructure for developing the proposed mini-grid sites, thereby creating a meaningful impact on communities."

With 500 mini-grids planned over the next three years, Virtuitis Solaris is lighting the path to a more sustainable future.

As Nigeria transitions toward cleaner and more sustainable energy, public-private partnerships, as well as partnerships with multilateral financial institutions and development partners remain crucial in closing the country's electricity access gap. According to the World Bank, about 43% of the population, approximately 85 million people, lack access to electricity. With this initiative set to impact 400,000 households, the question remains:

What more can be done to accelerate renewable energy adoption and ensure that every Nigerian has access to affordable and sustainable electricity?

