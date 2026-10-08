Badagry Deep Sea Port And Nigerian Port Investments: Legal Due Diligence Before Financial Deals

Nigerian port investments involve far more than cargo volumes and concession terms. Before financial close, legal due diligence has to answer a set of harder questions: who holds the land beneath the terminal, what rights a BOOT concession actually grants, which agencies must approve and regulate the project, what lenders can take as security, and what happens when the concession ends.

Those questions have become sharper in 2026. APM Terminals is in exclusive talks over the Badagry Deep Sea Port, Lekki Deep Sea Port is operating, Ibom Deep Sea Port is moving forward — and the new NPERA Act has redrawn who regulates Nigerian ports. For investors, financiers, insurers and contractors, the central question comes down to this: when you invest in a Nigerian port, what exactly are you acquiring, leasing or financing?

Who Owns Nigerian Ports? Land Title, Lease and Concession Rights

For investors, the important question is not simply who ‘owns’ a Nigerian port. It is what legal interest the investor actually receives under the concession: the underlying land title, a lease or land-use right, the right to develop and operate infrastructure, and the contractual rights that survive until transfer or termination.

What a BOOT Concession Actually Gives a Nigerian Port Investor

That distinction matters because the concessionaire may have extensive operational and economic rights without holding freehold title to the underlying land. The term “own” in a BOOT concession chiefly refers to your right to operate and generate revenue from the asset within the defined lease period, not to holding freehold title to the land itself. This misunderstanding can lead investors to misalign their financing strategies against the lease terms, complicate the management of their assets as the lease nears expiration, and impact their rights to protect investments.

Land Title Due Diligence for Nigerian Port Projects

Land introduces another set of legal questions. Nigerian ports operate under multiple land laws that can overlap, particularly for a new coastal project like Badagry.

1. Land Use Act 1978: Governor’s Consent and Rights of Occupancy: Under the Land Use Act 1978, land in each State is generally vested in the Governor to be held in trust for the common benefit of Nigerians, subject to the statutory framework. Where a statutory right of occupancy is being alienated, Section 22 generally requires the Governor’s prior consent.

2. NIWA Act: Reclamation, Dredging and Inland Waterway Approvals: Often overlooked, much of the land for a new deep-sea port is reclaimed from lagoons. Where a proposed reclamation or dredging activity falls within NIWA’s statutory area of control, the NIWA Act may require the Authority’s written consent, approval or permission. The precise approval requirements depend on the location and nature of the proposed works and their relationship with the N PA port/approach regime.

3. Lands (Title Vesting, etc.) Act: Coastal and Reclaimed Land: Where the Lands (Title Vesting, etc.) Act applies, title to the relevant coastal or reclaimed land is vested in the Federal Government. A due-diligence review must therefore establish the statutory basis on which the project company receives its land rights and whether those rights have been properly regularised or granted by the competent authority.

For a port located in a coastal region like Lagos, investors must be prepared to navigate all three layers of land regulation simultaneously. Failing to verify the necessary Governor’s consent alone may only cover a fraction of the comprehensive ownership landscape.

Who Regulates Nigerian Ports in 2026?

Port regulation in Nigeria changed in August 2026. The Nigerian Ports Economic Regulatory Agency Act 2026 replaced the Nigerian Shippers’ Council with a new statutory regulator, NPERA, ending more than a decade in which the Council acted as economic regulator on an interim basis. The division of labour is now clear. NPERA sets and polices the commercial rules – what operators can charge, who gets licensed, what service standards apply, and how disputes between operators and port users are resolved. The N PA stays as landlord and runs the marine side. For an investor, that means two separate relationships to manage: one with the landlord that holds the land, and one with the regulator that controls your tariffs. Another key player is the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, functioning as the economic regulator of the sector. Established by its own Act, it sets and monitors tariffs, a role reinforced by a 2014 government announcement. However, it’s important to note that the bill aimed at solidifying this arrangement within statutory law has been pending in the National Assembly since 2023.

Other Regulators: NIMASA and FCCPC

We also have NIMASA, which oversees cabotage regulations and vessel compliance, a complex topic in itself, particularly regarding penalties and access to the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund. Similarly, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission becomes highly relevant when there’s concern of market concentration, as seen in the current negotiations surrounding Badagry and APM Terminals’ established presence at Apapa and Onne ports.

Nigeria Tax Act 2025: Free-Zone Tax Incentives and Compliance

Many Nigerian port and free-zone projects operate under Free Trade Zone legislation. Historically, these zones promised exemptions from federal, state, and local taxes, along with duty-free imports for capital goods. Investors have long relied on these as effective tax holidays. Simply put, residing in a free zone no longer guarantees a tax exemption; businesses must now consistently meet specific conditions. Investors should take this new reality into account in their due diligence, treating tax considerations with the same importance as land questions.

Suing the NPA: Liability Limits Under the NPA Act

The Nigerian Ports Authority Act contains specific provisions governing the Authority’s legal liability, including carriage for passengers, goods, and warehousing operations, which are detailed under Sections 81 to 91. In the landmark case of Nigerian Ports Authority v. Akar and Sons (1965), the Supreme Court examined a comparable statutory liability framework under the former Ports Ordinance, emphasising that courts must strictly interpret the plain wording of the statute rather than treating it as merely declaratory of common law. While this decision remains a vital authority on statutory interpretation and the standard of care required of the Authority as a bailed, it does not establish a blanket immunity for the NPA; rather, liability depends heavily on proving or disproving negligence (“want of reasonable foresight and care”) within the strict confines of the Act.

Nigerian Port Investment Due Diligence Checklist

For anyone looking to invest in Nigerian ports—whether a first-time foreign entrant, co-investor, financier, insurer, or EPC contractor—the following checklist is essential for a comprehensive legal due diligence exercise:

1. Concession Status: Verify the ICRC Full Business Case certification, the signed concession agreement, and detailed provisions regarding reversion, step-in, and termination.

2. Land and Title: Determine the legal source of the project’s land interest and verify the applicable State, Federal, NPA, NIWA and coastal/reclamation requirements. Where a statutory right of occupancy is being alienated, confirm the required Governor’s consent under Section 22 of the Land Use Act. Where the Lands (Title Vesting, etc.) Act applies, confirm the Federal title position and regularisation status. Where proposed works fall within NIWA’s statutory control, confirm the applicable consent or permit

3. Regulatory Clearances: Assess NPA licensing status, any outstanding dues disputes, NPERA tariff compliance history, and NIMASA and cabotage compliance. Consider potential FCCPC exposure if consolidation is a factor.

4. Free-zone and Tax Status: Confirm current NEPZA licensing and ensure the enterprise meets the new performance-based incentives under the 2025 tax reform rather than old assumptions.

5. Corporate Structure: Review the SPV’s constitutional documents, shareholder arrangements,, Ultimate beneficial ownership, Change-of-control provisions, Shareholders’ agreements, Government shareholding obligations, Sponsor support, Parent-company guarantees, Restrictions on assignment, Lender step-in rights and NIPC registration when foreign participation is involved.

6. Environmental Compliance: Obtain Environmental Impact Assessment approvals for dredging or reclamation projects. A major port project may have environmental obligations around: EIA, dredging, reclamation, marine ecology, waste management, pollution, community/social impact, coastal erosion, disposal of dredged material. Verify all applicable environmental approvals, including EIA requirements, dredging/reclamation approvals, marine environmental obligations and conditions attached to permits.

7. Dispute History: Investigate prior claims involving the NPA or associated parties. Infusing these insights and strategies into your approach can enhance your understanding of the regulatory landscape, ensuring your investments in Nigerian ports are as seamless and successful as possible. By being informed and proactive, you’ll navigate potential hurdles more effectively and position yourself for success in this critical sector.

8. Project Finance and Security Due Diligence for Port Lenders: concession assignment rights; mortgage/charge over project assets; assignment of project receivables; direct agreements; government consent requirements; lender step-in rights; termination compensation; political-risk insurance; currency/indexation mechanisms; refinancing rights; security enforcement upon default.

Why Legal Due Diligence Matters Before Financial Close

Nigeria’s port ambitions are genuinely significant, decongesting Apapa, positioning Lagos as West Africa’s transshipment hub, unlocking tens of billions of dollars in projected revenue across the current pipeline of concessions. None of that materialises without private capital, and Private capital at this scale depends on clear land rights, predictable regulation and bankable contractual protections. Rigorous due diligence isn’t a cost centre standing between the deal and financial close. It is the thing that gets a project to financial close at all, lenders will not fund what hasn’t been verified, and insurers will not price what they can’t see clearly.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does a BOOT concession mean an investor owns a Nigerian port? Not necessarily in the sense of owning the underlying land outright. A BOOT concession gives the private party contractual rights to develop, finance, operate and derive revenue from the project for the concession period. The underlying land interest and the ownership of project assets during and after the concession depend on the applicable land regime and the specific concession agreement. For example, the Badagry project was approved on a 45-year BOOT basis, with the Federal Government stating that the port would revert to the Federal Government through N PA at the end of the concession.

2. Who owns the land under a Nigerian port project:state or federal government? It depends on the legal source of the land. The Land Use Act generally places State land under the control of the Governor, while certain Federal Government land and land falling within the Lands (Title Vesting, etc.) Act are subject to a different Federal title regime. For coastal and reclaimed land, the exact title history must therefore be verified rather than inferred from the project’s location alone.

3. What does legal due diligence for a Nigerian port investment actually cover? At minimum: concession and ICRC documentation, layered land title verification (Land Use Act, NIWA Act, Lands Title Vesting Act), regulatory clearances across the N PA, NPERA, NIMASA and FCCPC, free-zone and tax status under the current incentive regime, corporate and NIPC structuring, environmental approvals for dredging or reclamation, and the dispute history of the asset and its regulators.

4. Who regulates Nigeria’s ports in 2026? Several agencies share the job. The N PA is the landlord and manages port infrastructure and marine operations. NPERA, created by the 2026 Act, handles economic regulation: tariffs, licensing, service standards and commercial disputes. NIMASA covers vessel safety and cabotage, NIWA covers inland waterways, and the FCCPC reviews mergers and market concentration.

5. What should investors check before investing in a Nigerian port?

Investors should verify the concession agreement and its approval history, the project’s land title and applicable land regime, regulatory licences and approvals, SPV and ownership structure, financing and security arrangements, tax and free-zone status, environmental approvals, outstanding port dues and the project’s dispute history.