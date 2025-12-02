30th Conference Of Directors Of Land In The Federal And State MDAs | Kano, Nigeria

Dr. Kemi Onanuga, Partner & Head of the Real Estate Practice Group, delivered an impactful keynote address at the 30th Conference of Directors of Land within the Federal and State Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in Kano, Nigeria. This significant gathering aimed to accelerate the Nigeria Land Titling, Registration, and Documentation Programme (NLTRDP).

The conference brought together the Minster, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Housing and Urban Development, and most senior land administration officials from across the country, including:

Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Federal Minister of Housing and Urban Development

Shuaib Mohammad Lamido Belgore, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development

Directors of Land from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Abduljabbar Umar, Hon. Commissioner for the Ministry of Land and Physical Planning, Kano State

Alhaji Abduljabbar M. Umar, Managing Director, AG's Land Registry (Kano)

Collins Alabi, Director of the Lands and Housing Development Department at the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development

Femi Falana, SAN, who strongly supported Dr. Olisa Agbakoba's recent economic reform proposals to the Minister of Finance.

In her compelling presentation, Dr. Kemi addressed one of Nigeria's pressing economic challenges: the trillions of naira currently trapped as dead capital in untitled or poorly titled land assets. Drawing from over two decades of legal expertise and referencing the influential work of Hernando De Soto, she emphasised, "Nigeria's problem is not a lack of assets; it is an underperforming legal framework that fails to convert land into bankable capital."

Dr. Kemi highlighted a staggering statistic: 90% of Nigerian land carries defective, tainted, or no titles, rendering it unsuitable as collateral and inaccessible to the financial system.

She elaborated on how strategic measures such as;

Proper land titling

Digital land records

Legal harmonization between federal and state systems

Integration with the financial sector

Amongst other measures, can unlock unprecedented value:

Together, these initiatives could potentially create a massive, liquid real-estate-backed credit market, unlocking wealth estimated at ₦1.5 quadrillion, an amount capable of transforming Nigeria's economic landscape.

Dr. Kemi also referenced Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN's recent correspondence to the Minister of Finance, stressing the urgent need for land titling reform as a cornerstone for economic transformation.

At the conference, Dr. Kemi Onanuga received a prestigious plaque award presented by Hon. Minister Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, in recognition of her:

Outstanding contributions to land titling reform

Leadership in real estate legal innovation

Consistent efforts to advance Nigeria's property rights ecosystem

Photo Highlights

A vibrant assembly of Directors of Land from across Nigeria, alongside Hon. Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, the Federal Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Shuaib Mohammad Lamido Belgore, Dr. Kemi Onanuga, Alhaji Abduljabbar M. Umar, and other key stakeholders, collectively shaping the nation's land governance landscape.

KO engaging in high-level discussions, reflecting OAL's central role in shaping national real estate reform conversations.

Onanuga receiving a plaque award and engaging with senior dignitaries, showcasing a collaborative atmosphere centred on policy innovation.

The NLTRDP represents one of the most ambitious national policy initiatives in recent times. Its successful implementation could:

Transform Nigeria's credit markets

Stabilise the naira

Create new avenues for wealth

Enable millions of Nigerians to leverage their land as capital

Expand access to mortgages, business loans, and investment opportunities

Modernize Nigeria's real estate economy

