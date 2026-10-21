How To Sue For Medical Negligence In Nigeria

Medical negligence in Nigeria is not a fringe issue. A 2025 patient safety poll found that 43% of Nigerians reported experiencing some form of medical error. Despite these alarming statistics, medical malpractice claims remain chronically under reported. Most victims are unaware of their legal protections under Nigerian health laws, whilst others feel overwhelmed by the legal system.

However, public awareness is shifting rapidly. In 2026, medical negligence cases are reaching State and Federal High Courts in record numbers, whilst disciplinary filings before regulatory authorities continue to rise.

If you or a loved one suffered harm due to substandard hospital care, this comprehensive guide outlines your rights, the required legal threshold, and the step-by-step process to seek justice and compensation.

What Is Medical Negligence Under Nigerian Law?

Under Nigerian civil law, medical negligence is a specialised branch of the tort of negligence. It occurs when a healthcare professional or hospital fails to meet the accepted standard of care, resulting in measurable harm to the patient.

Courts recognise that medicine is inherently complex and involves professional judgment. Therefore, a poor medical outcome alone does not automatically constitute negligence.

To succeed in a medical malpractice lawsuit in Nigeria, a claimant must prove all four legal elements:

Duty of Care: You must establish that a formal doctor-patient or hospital-patient relationship existed at the time of treatment. If you attended a clinic or hospital for consultation, this duty automatically exists.

Breach of Duty: You must prove that the healthcare provider fell below the standard expected of a reasonably competent medical professional in the same field. Exploring liability in medical negligence often requires investigating the entire chain of legal responsibility when multiple practitioners or facilities are involved.

Causation: You must demonstrate a direct link between the provider’s breach and the resulting harm. This is often the hardest element to prove. You must show that the injury occurred specifically because of the provider’s failure, rather than an unavoidable complication.

Damage: You must show actual harm resulted, including physical injury, financial loss, psychological harm, or wrongful death. Nigerian courts have awarded damages across all these categories.

Step-by-Step Legal Toolkit: How to Build Your Case

Secure Your Medical Records Immediately

Securing complete, unedited medical records is the single most critical action in any malpractice claim. Under Section 27 and 28 of the National Health Act 2014, every patient in Nigeria has a statutory right to inspect and receive copies of their full medical file. Submit a formal written request to the hospital administration immediately before notifying the facility of your intention to sue.



Engage an Independent Medical Expert

Nigerian courts will not entertain a medical negligence claim without expert testimony. Your legal counsel must identify a qualified medical practitioner in the relevant field to review the case file and confirm that the standard of care was breached.



File a Regulatory Complaint with the MDCN

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) is the regulatory body with the power to discipline practitioners by suspending or striking them off the register. A formal complaint triggers an investigation and can proceed simultaneously alongside a court claim.



Bring Your Claim to the Appropriate Court

File your suit in the State High Court for claims involving private hospitals and practitioners, or the Federal High Court where a federal institution (such as a Federal Medical Centre or Teaching Hospital) is involved. Note that suing government hospitals involves specific procedural rules and pre-action notice requirements.



Monitor Statutory Limitation Deadlines

Under the Limitation Laws of Nigeria, civil negligence actions against private entities must generally be brought within 5 to 6 years of the negligent act or discovery of harm (5 years in the Federal Capital Territory). However, if you are suing a public officer or government teaching hospital, much shorter statutory deadlines (often 3 months under the Public Officers Protection Act) apply. Early legal advice is critical to ensure your claim is not statute-barred.

AI Diagnostics & Liability in Modern Nigerian Healthcare

An emerging frontier in Nigerian medical law involves the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) diagnostic tools in health facilities.

When an AI algorithm misinterprets a diagnostic test and a physician relies on its output, Nigerian law currently offers no clear statutory answer regarding who bears legal liability. To understand how courts navigate these evolving technologies, read Olisa Agbakoba Legal’s breakdown on understanding liability in AI-driven medical errors within Nigeria’s healthcare system. If you suspect that an automated tool or digital diagnostic platform contributed to a misdiagnosis, document it and immediately preserve all digital logs.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I sue both the individual doctor and the hospital in Nigeria?

Yes, hospitals are held legally responsible for the negligent acts of their employees committed in the course of employment. You can name both the individual practitioner and the hospital facility as co-defendants, and courts have routinely awarded damages against both. Independent contractors engaged by hospitals present a more nuanced question that courts address on a case-by-case basis.

2. How long does a medical negligence case take in Nigeria?

Contested medical negligence cases in Nigerian courts generally take between 3 to 7 years at trial court level, with the possibility of further appellate proceedings. Because of these timelines, practitioners increasingly explore Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). Court-annexed mediation and arbitration can reduce both cost and duration significantly.

3. What is the first thing I should do if I suspect medical negligence?

Obtain your complete medical records immediately in writing, formally citing your rights under Section 27 and 28 of the National Health Act 2014. Do not confront the hospital or practitioner without legal counsel. Preserve all physical documents, payment receipts, prescriptions, and correspondence. Then consult a specialised legal practitioner to assess whether all four legal elements (duty, breach, causation, and damage) can be established.

Conclusion

Medical negligence should never be suffered in silence. Whilst navigating a medical malpractice claim in Nigeria requires patience, expert testimony, and strict adherence to legal procedure, the law provides clear avenues for accountability and compensation. Securing your medical records early, knowing your statutory rights under the National Health Act 2014, and partnering with experienced legal counsel are the foundational steps to turning a painful experience into a victorious legal claim. Taking action not only secures justice for you and your family, but also helps enforce higher standards of care across Nigeria’s healthcare system.