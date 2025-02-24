Updates On The Recent Activities And Other Developments In The Privacy Sector

- The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has unveiled plans to enhance enforcement and levy significant fines on data controllers and processors who violate the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) of 2023. The national commissioner stated at a recent press briefing that, "For data controllers and processors, there is going to be massive enforcement. We have never really issued any fine, but going forward, you'll hear us giving heavy penalties." He reassured Nigerians that their data rights, as enshrined in the NDPA, will be strictly protected and defaulters will face severe consequences. See the link to the press statement: https://sciencenigeria.com/ndpc-to-intensify-enforcement-impose-fines-for-data-breaches-in-2025/
- Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner and CEO of the Commission, informed journalists at the 2025 Global Privacy Day event in Abuja that the Commission has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with foreign Data Protection Authorities (DPAs) like the Office of Data Protection of Canada and with the Dubai International Financial Center Authority, to enable Nigeria to enforce its data protection laws internationally. He explained that if someone violates Nigerian data protection laws while outside of Nigeria, the NDPC will be able to enforce those laws. See the link to the updates: https://von.gov.ng/enhancing-privacy-ndcps-dedication-to-data-protection-in-nigeria/
- During an event which marked the 2025 World Data Privacy Day in Lagos, the National Commissioner, Dr. Olatunji, called for increased collaboration to raise awareness and foster data privacy and protection across Nigeria. He stressed that collective action was required to prioritise data privacy to attract foreign direct investment into Nigeria. He outlined the importance of protecting personal data, emphasising that everyone must understand how to safeguard their personal information. He also urged data controllers and processors to ensure the protection of data under their care. See the link to the update https://von.gov.ng/2025-data-privacy-day-ndpc-calls-for-collaboration-on-awareness/
- The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has officially launched the National Certification Program for Data Protection Officers (DPOs), an initiative aimed at promoting data protection expertise within the country. With over 500,000 data controllers and processors operating nationwide, the certification programme aims to create a pool of certified DPOs equipped to ensure compliance with data protection laws and safeguard personal data. These professionals will play a key role in bridging the gap in data protection expertise, aligning Nigeria's practices with global standards, and positioning the country as a leader in privacy and data protection within Africa. See the link to the update: https://von.gov.ng/ndpc-launches-national-certification-program-for-data-protection-officers/
