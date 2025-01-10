The Adoption Of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Nigeria's Legal Landscape: Examining Intellectual Property, Data Privacy, And Ethical Considerations

INTRODUCTION

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an exciting advancement in technology with significant implications across various fields, including Nigeria's legal sector. Marriam Webster and Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy defines Artificial Intelligence as "the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn like humans". AI has begun to reshape the traditional operations of Nigeria's legal industry. By automating complex tasks previously requiring human intelligence, AI is enhancing productivity and accessibility in legal services, thereby extending the reach of legal expertise.

In Nigeria, AI is gaining traction in law firms, government agencies, and courts, where it is applied in areas like legal research, contract analysis, document review, and case prediction. Some law firms have adopted AI-driven tools, including chatbots for client interaction, document review systems for contract analysis, and e-discovery platforms to streamline litigation processes. These tools offer the potential to reduce costs and increase accuracy, freeing legal professionals to focus on more strategic tasks. Government agencies and judicial bodies are also exploring AI to automate routine processes, digitise case records, and improve efficiency in case management.

Despite the potential benefits, integrating AI into Nigeria's legal landscape brings unique challenges, particularly in areas such as Intellectual Property (IP), data privacy and ethical regulation. These challenges arise from AI's capacity to create original works, process vast amounts of personal data, and make autonomous decisions, each of which requires legal and ethical consideration. For instance, current IP laws face new questions around ownership and authorship of AI-generated works, while data privacy regulations like the Nigerian Data Protection Act 2023 must be adapted to address AI's extensive data-processing capabilities. Ethical concerns, including AI's potential bias and accountability, underscore the need for a robust regulatory framework to ensure the responsible use of AI within the Nigeria's legal landscape.

This Article delves into these critical areas, examining AI's impact on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), Data Privacy concerns, and ethical regulations in Nigeria's legal landscape. By exploring how existing laws and regulations address AI's capabilities and risks, the author aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of both the opportunities and challenges that AI presents to Nigeria's legal landscape.

POTENTIAL AREAS AND BENEFITS OF AI INTEGRATION IN THE LEGAL SECTOR

AI offers numerous benefits to the legal profession, significantly enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of legal services. These include:

Increases Efficiency: AI can process information much faster than humans, increasing the speed of legal work such as contract review, legal research, drafting of court processes, and document analysis. This enables lawyers to concentrate on handling a larger volume of cases and allocate more time to complex legal issues that require human expertise. Minimising Human Error and Boosting Productivity: AI algorithms are less prone to mistakes and can maintain a high level of accuracy when analysing large datasets. Through automation and time-consuming tasks, AI provides lawyers with time to focus on more strategic and intellectually demanding aspects of their work, which can lead to enhanced professionalism and client satisfaction. Case Prediction/Predictive Analytics: AI has the potential to transform legal decision-making by predicting the outcomes of legal disputes based on historical data. This powerful tool aids lawyers in assessing the strengths and weaknesses of their cases, enabling them to make informed decisions on litigation strategies, settlement negotiations, and risk assessments. Consequently, lawyers can develop better case strategies and provide more accurate advice to their clients. Some law firms are already using AI tools to predict the likelihood of winning a cases, thus allowing them to make more informed decisions.

AI And Intellectual Property Law

The integration of AI is gradually transforming the IP landscape, challenging traditional legal frameworks and prompting the need for updated Nigeria's IP regulations. AI's capacity to independently generate creative outputs brings to light several critical questions around authorship, ownership, and liability within IP law.

Ownership and Authorship of AI-Generated Works

Presently, the Nigerian IP laws, including the Copyright Act 2022, do not directly address the ownership of works generated by the AI systems. This Act defines copyrightable works such as literary, audio visual, sound recordings, broadcast, musical and artistic works as original creations of the author's intellect. Under the Act, originality is key, meaning that works must reflect the intellectual effort of their creators. This concept of originality reflects the human input, therefore, works generated autonomously by AI challenge the traditional notions of authorship and creativity.

A significant question arises: Can an AI system produce a work that qualifies as "original" under the Nigerian law? The Act suggests that originality is tied to human creativity and effort. Additionally, it defines an author as a person, specifically one domiciled in Nigeria, who produces the original work. Given that AI lacks human qualities such as emotions or creativity, attributing authorship to AI remains legally ambiguous. This raises a core issue: without human intervention, it may be difficult, if not impossible, for an AI generated work to qualify as copyrightable under Nigerian laws, as AI itself has no legal personality and cannot hold proprietary rights.

Liability in AI-Generated Infringement

A further challenge lies in addressing liability when AI-generated content infringes existing IP rights. AI systems often generate content by processing and synthesising vast datasets, some of which may include copyrighted works. This process can inadvertently lead to content that resembles or even directly copies protected materials, which leads to infringing the rights of original creators.

If AI-generated content were to breach copyright laws, questions would arise as to who would be held liable: the user, the developer, or the AI-system? Since AI is not legally recognised as having its own distinct legal personality, responsibility may shift to the individual or organisation deploying the infringing material. As a preventative measure, developers of generative AI tools may need to ensure compliance with IP laws by securing licences for copyrighted datasets used in training their models, minimising the risk of unintentional infringement.

The Future of AI and IP Protection in Nigeria

Given the complexities surrounding authorship and liability, it is important for Nigerian IP law to evolve and address AI's role in content creation. AI-generated works that meet certain criteria for uniqueness and innovation could potentially qualify for some form of IP protection. However, this may require an updated legal framework that recognises AI's contributions in collaboration with human programmers. On the global stage, several countries have taken proactive steps to address these challenges by amending their IP statues. Jurisdictions like the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, and India, have implemented reforms to permit copyright protection for works that incorporate AI or other computer-generated elements, provided they involve some level of human oversight or intervention. These reforms serve as useful precedents for adapting copyright laws to reflect the increasing collaboration between AI systems and human creators.

Considering these global precedents, Nigeria could consider similar amendments to provide legal recognition and protection for certain types of AI-generated works and address situations where a computer creates a work with minimal or indirect human involvement. By clarifying ownership rights for AI assisted and autonomously generated works, Nigeria's IP law could support both innovation and creator rights, ultimately fostering a balanced framework that accommodates rapid technological advances.

One possible way for Nigerian law is to attribute IP rights to the individuals or organisations that develop or train AI models, particularly when those models are designed to generate unique, innovative works. Recognising such collaborative works under copyright law could help incentivise responsible development while providing legal protection for original AI-generated content.

AI AND DATA PRIVACY PROTECTION IN NIGERIA

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into various sectors, data privacy has emerged as a central consideration, especially given the vast amounts of personal data AI systems process to deliver accurate results. In Nigeria, data privacy is regulated under the Nigerian Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023 and the Nigerian Data Protection Regulations (NDPR) 2019, both of which impose specific restrictions on personal data processing, including data used by AI.

The NDPA, which is Nigeria's primary data protection legislation, places limitations on the use of automated decision-making processes for processing personal data. This includes profiling activities that produce legal or significant effects on the data subject. The NDPA allows exceptions to this restriction, such as when a data subject has given explicit consent, when the processing fulfils a legal obligation, or when it is necessary for the performance of a contract involving the data subject, amongst others. Consequently, businesses employing AI for automated decisions must comply with the NDPA's consent requirements, ensuring that their practices are legally sound and respect individual rights.

To promote data protection from inception, the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation: Implementation Framework mandates the adoption "privacy by design", requiring companies to embed data protection into their technological systems from the development stage. For example, software or applications that handle personal data should incorporate data protection features from the outset to prevent unauthorised access and misuse of data.

Moreover, the Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC), the enforcement body of the NDPA published the draft Nigeria Data Protection Act General Application and Implementation Directive 2024 ("GAID") in May 2024. This directive aims to regulate AI's use in data processing by requiring companies and data controllers or processors using AI to comply with the NDPA, the GAID, and other regulatory standards set by the NDPC. The GAID stipulates that data controller must carefully assess the lawful basis for data processing in order to process personal data. Additionally, safeguards must be put in place to protect children and vulnerable groups, ensure privacy by design, regulate cross border data flows, and mandate a Data Privacy Impact Assessment (DPIA) for AI-based data processing.

The use of AI in data processing introduces specific privacy challenges that require ongoing regulatory oversight.

Data persistence is one of such challenges, as AI backups may inadvertently retain data beyond the designated retention period. This extended storage increases the risk of unauthorised access and potential misuse, making it critical for AI systems to have stringent data retention and deletion protocols. Data spill over presents another concern, where AI systems might inadvertently collect data on individuals who are not the intended targets. Such unintended data collection can lead to privacy violations, highlighting the need for strict boundaries in data processing to protect individuals outside the system's primary focus. Lastly there are applicability limitations within the NDPA itself. The regulation exclusively protects human subjects, excluding legal entities, and its protections primarily apply to Nigerian citizens rather than foreigners. This limitation can create gaps in privacy protections and poses challenges for companies handling data across borders, underscoring the need for more inclusive regulatory frameworks to address the increasingly global nature of data processing with AI.

Global Developments in AI Data Privacy Regulation

Nigeria can draw insights from recent global regulations aimed at addressing the privacy posed by AI. For instance, in early 2024, the European Union the EU Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, a comprehensive framework empowering EU member states to restrict high-risk AI systems and prohibit others deemed harmful. Similarly, the State of California in the USA, has proposed legislation to oversee the development of advanced AI models to prevent misuse. Other jurisdictions, such as China, the United Kingdom, and Brazil, are developing AI regulatory policies to uphold privacy and security in AI applications.

On the local front, Nigeria is witnessing advancements in both AI infrastructure and regulatory frameworks. The Federal Ministry of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy (FMICDE) has established the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), set up as a digital innovation and research facility focused on AI, Robotics and Drones, Internet of Things (IoT), amongst other emerging technologies. These efforts align with Nigeria's National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) which aims to drive the transformation of Nigeria's digital economy and position it as a leader in emerging technologies. Additionally, in August 2024, FMICDE released the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (NAIS) initiative. The NAIS aims to position Nigeria as a global leader in AI within short to medium term, transitioning it from being a leading African nation to an internationally recognised Powerhouse. The initiative aims to accelerate AI adoption across diverse sectors by leveraging AI-driven solutions and fostering Innovation. If the NAIS initiative is implemented, it will pave way for transformative advancement in AI research, innovation, and adoption.

Ethical Challenges

While AI brings many benefits to the Nigerian legal landscape, it also introduces significant challenges that must be addressed, particularly, ethical concerns. Some of these concerns are highlighted below:

The use of AI in Law raises issues related to bias in algorithms, fairness and accountability of AI-generated legal decisions. AI algorithms are created by humans, which means it can be subjected to bias. If these biases are not identified and corrected, AI can perpetuate and even amplify existing disparities in the legal system. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure fairness and transparency in AI decision-making processes to avoid discriminatory outcomes. Continuous efforts must be made to create unbiased algorithms and conduct regular audits to identify and address any biases.

AI powered tools produce information based on data supplied to them without additional considerations, lacking the human touch and empathy that lawyers provide. While AI can efficiently process information and make decisions, it cannot consider crucial factors such as societal norms, emotional intelligence, the party's background, and human judgement, that lawyers consider when advising clients. AI cannot express the emotional nuances and empathetic responses often essential in the legal profession. This limitation can impact client relationships and the overall quality of legal services.

CONCLUSION

A significant area of focus as AI continues to advance will be the authorship and ownership of AI-generated works. This complex, evolving issue requires ongoing regulatory attention to protect traditional creators while addressing the unique realities of AI-driven creativity. Nigerian IP law faces the dual challenge of adapting to these new forms of creation while ensuring established rights are safeguarded. Addressing these challenges is essential to maintaining a relevant and effective legal framework in an AI-integrated society.

Similarly, as AI systems increasingly rely on vast amounts of data to generate insights, data privacy will remain a critical priority for Nigerian regulators. The NDPA, NDPR, the draft of the GAID and recent release of NAIS represent foundational steps in managing the nuanced relationship between AI and data protection. However, continuous regulatory development, guided by global best practices, will be vital to safeguard individual privacy rights and foster public trust in AI technologies.

Ethical regulation is equally crucial as AI becomes more deeply embedded in Nigeria's legal landscape. Ensuring that AI systems operate within a framework of fairness, accountability, and transparency will require collaboration between legal professionals, policymakers, and technology experts. Such a framework will help maintain public trust and ensure AI's contributions align with the ethical standards of the legal profession.

In summary, AI's integration into Nigeria's legal landscape carries profound benefits, but also substantial challenges. By addressing intellectual property, data privacy, and ethical considerations associated with AI, Nigeria can harness AI's potential responsibly, creating a secure and ethical legal framework that benefits the legal profession and society at large.

Footnotes

