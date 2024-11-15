Nigeria's Creative Industry: Monetizing Intellectual Property Rights And The Creative Economy Development Fund (CEDF)

Pavestones is a modern, full service, female led law practice with a particular focus on technology and innovation. The practice was borne out of a desire to meet the legal requirements of businesses by adopting a modern, cost effective and less archaic approach. Our key practice areas are Corporate and Commercial, Technology and Innovation, Data Protection and Compliance Services, Energy and Natural Resources and Banking and Finance.

Introduction

On October 24, 2024, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a transformative initiative for Nigeria's creative sector. This initiative includes two critical components: the Creative Economy Development Fund (CEDF) (the “Fund”) and the Intellectual Property (IP) Monetization Pilot (the “Pilot”). Together, these programs seek to address longstanding challenges faced by creatives in accessing financing and leveraging their intellectual property assets for greater economic value.

In this newsletter, we will discuss these initiatives and examine the potential benefits they present for creatives.

The Creative Economy Development Fund (CEDF)

The Fund is a product of collaboration among the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy (FMACCE), and other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including the Nigerian Copyright Commission. The primary objective of the Fund is to introduce diverse financial instruments (including debt, quasi-equity, and equity) that are peculiar to the creative industry, thereby expanding access to financing within the industry. The Fund is designed to function as a Special Purpose Vehicle to give creatives access to funding, lower financial barriers, and encourage the maximal use of intellectual property assets.

Recognizing the financial value inherent in creative work, the Fund establishes a model that allows creatives use their intellectual property such as rights in music, films, artworks, or patents, as a form of security or collateral when applying for loans, investments or other financial support to fund their creative endeavors.

The Intellectual Property (IP) Monetization Pilot

The Pilot is the second component of the recent initiatives to support Nigeria's creative industry. Developed in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB) through its Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprise (iDICE) programme, the Pilot is an initiative designed to provide insights and practical experience that will inform the development of a National IP Monetization Framework which will eventually be integrated into the broader National IP Policy.

The Pilot will introduce and assess the suitability of various ways for creatives to monetize their IP, such as licensing, franchising, rights sales, the use of IP as collateral, and so on. As a pilot program, the goal is to identify what works effectively and gather insights to guide broader future policies and programs.

What Do These Initiatives Mean for Stakeholders in the Creative Industry?

The launch of the Fund and the Pilot represents a significant turning point for stakeholders in Nigeria's creative industry.

Creatives: With the increased focus on monetizing IP and using IP as collateral, creatives must prioritize safeguarding their intellectual property. The ability to successfully leverage IP as a financial asset depends heavily on strong, enforceable rights that protect the value of creative works. As these initiatives unfold, the need for clear ownership, effective management, and protection of IP becomes more pressing than ever. Investors and Financial Institutions: For investors and financial institutions, these initiatives create an attractive new market segment where IP-backed investments are viable. The approach to using IP as collateral provides a level of security that has traditionally been absent in the industry. Additionally, with clearer pathways for monetizing IP and generating returns, investors are more likely to support creative projects. Industry Partners and Collaborators: Production houses, content distributors, marketing agencies, and other industry partners stand to benefit from an influx of creative works and projects fueled by the Fund and the Pilot. International Collaborators: The initiatives also open doors for international partners looking to collaborate with Nigerian creatives. With a structured IP monetization framework in place, foreign entities will have more confidence in entering partnerships that respect and protect IP rights. This can lead to co-productions, joint ventures, and cultural exchanges that improves Nigeria's presence on the global stage and bring diverse revenue streams into the local industry.

Conclusion

Although, the Fund and the Pilot present promising opportunities, their full impact will require supportive policies, regulations, and a robust governance framework. Addressing these foundational needs will prevent potential drawbacks such as disputes in relation to IP valuation and the overall effective implementation of the initiative. Despite these concerns, the initiatives represent a significant step forward and lays a strong foundation for growth, innovation, and economic diversification in Nigeria's creative industry.

