The Role Of Public-Private Partnerships In Developing Nigeria's Ports And Maritime Infrastructure

Nigeria's maritime sector, though crucial to its economy, faces challenges such as aging infrastructure, inefficiency, and insufficient funding. To address these issues, Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) have emerged as a promising solution. PPPs combine the resources and expertise of the private sector with the government's oversight to accelerate infrastructure development.
