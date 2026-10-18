Carriage Of Goods By Sea: Practice And Legal Framework In Nigeria

Carriage of goods by sea is a complex commercial and legal process that typically commences from the point of purchase of goods from a foreign manufacturer or seller and culminates in delivery to the buyer in Nigeria.

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) is a leading world class legal solutions provider with clients in diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy. Our diversified skills ensure that we provide innovative legal solutions to our clients. At OAL, we are always devoted to our EPIC values: our excellence, professionalism, innovation & commitment.

Carriage of goods by sea is a complex commercial and legal process that typically commences from the point of purchase of goods from a foreign manufacturer or seller and culminates in delivery to the buyer in Nigeria. This process involves multiple contractual arrangements, regulatory procedures, documentary requirements, financial obligations and interactions with several government agencies. The entire transaction is governed by a combination of international trade practices, maritime conventions, domestic legislation and judicial authorities.

Pre-Shipment Contracts and Incoterms in Sea Carriage

At the pre-shipment stage, the foundation of the transaction is the contract of sale between the buyer and the seller, which is ordinarily governed by internationally recognized trade terms known as INCOTERMS. These terms define the respective responsibilities of the contracting parties, particularly with respect to risk allocation, transportation, insurance, freight, and documentation. Commonly used INCOTERMS include Free on Board (FOB) and Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF). Under FOB arrangements, the seller’s responsibility generally ends once the goods are loaded on board the vessel, after which risk and responsibility transfer to the buyer. Under CIF contracts, the seller bears the cost of carriage, insurance, freight, and documentation until the goods reach the destination port, although risk typically transfers upon loading at the port of shipment. These arrangements shape the parties’ obligations and determine the allocation of liability throughout the transportation chain.

Shipping Documentation and the Contract of Carriage

Once the sales contract is concluded, logistical preparations and documentation commence. Depending on the applicable INCOTERMS, either the seller or buyer provides shipping instructions to freight forwarders or shipping agents to arrange carriage. At this stage, several critical documents are prepared, including the commercial invoice, packing list, certificate of origin, insurance certificate where applicable, shipping instructions and electronic cargo tracking notes required for certain ports. Upon arrival of the cargo at the load port terminal, containers are handed over to the terminal operator, loaded onto the vessel in accordance with the ship’s stowage plan and thereafter, the carrier or its agent issues a bill of lading to the shipper.

The Contract of Affreightment and Charter Parties

The shipment stage is governed principally by the contract of affreightment, which is the agreement between the carrier and the shipper or charterer under which goods are transported by sea in exchange for freight. This contract may be embodied either in a charter party or in a bill of lading. A charter party represents a contractual arrangement by which a vessel is hired either for a particular voyage, for a fixed period or on a demise or bareboat basis, with each category allocating operational control, commercial risk and maintenance obligations differently. Nigerian courts have consistently recognized the contractual and legal significance of charter party agreements and their incorporation into bills of lading, as affirmed in judicial authorities like Awolaja v. Seatrade Groningen B. V (1993) 3 NWLR (Pt 280) 209.

The Bill of Lading and Transfer of Rights

Where the contract of carriage is evidenced by a bill of lading, it performs a tripartite function: it constitutes a receipt for goods shipped, evidence of the contract of carriage and a document of title. The bill of lading enables the transfer of proprietary and contractual rights through endorsement and delivery. The Bills of Lading Act 1855 reinforces this position by permitting a consignee or endorsed holder, in whom property in the goods has passed, to sue the carrier as though they were the original shipper. Nigerian courts have further clarified that the endorsement of a bill of lading does not automatically transfer contractual rights unless the underlying commercial intention supports such transfer, as emphasized in Chacharos v. Ekimpex Ltd (1988) 1 NWLR (pt. 68) 88.

International Conventions Governing Carriage of Goods by Sea

Carrier Obligations and Liability for Cargo Loss or Damage

The carriage of goods by sea under a bill of lading is further regulated by international conventions governing carrier liability, most notably the Hague Rules, Hague-Visby Rules, Hamburg Rules, and Rotterdam Rules. In Nigeria, the Hague Rules were historically applied through the Carriage of Goods by Sea Act of 1926, though their scope of applicability, particularly concerning inward-bound cargo, generated prolonged judicial controversy. This uncertainty was conclusively resolved by the Supreme Court in Leventis Technical v. Petrojessica Enterprises Ltd.(1999) 6 NWLR (Pt. 605) 45, which held that the Hague Rules under Nigerian law apply only to outward-bound shipments, while inward shipments are governed by the contractual terms of the bill of lading, including any paramount or choice of law clause.

The Hague Rules and Hague-Visby Rules

Under the Hague and Hague-Visby regimes, carriers are obligated to exercise due diligence to ensure seaworthiness of the vessel before and at the commencement of the voyage, properly care for cargo, and ensure appropriate stowage, handling, and discharge. While the conventions provide exceptions to carrier liability, such as perils of the sea, fire, inherent vice, and acts of the shipper, these exceptions are construed narrowly, and carriers must demonstrate compliance with their primary obligations. Judicial authorities underscore that failure to exercise due diligence defeats reliance on these exemptions.

The Hamburg Rules under Nigerian Law

The Hamburg Rules, domesticated in Nigeria in 2005, significantly restructured the maritime liability framework by extending carrier responsibility, introducing presumed fault, expanding jurisdictional options, increasing liability limits and restricting traditional exemptions. The Hamburg regime establishes the carrier’s responsibility from the moment goods come into their charge until delivery, thereby providing enhanced protection for cargo interests. Its supremacy within Nigerian law renders contractual attempts to apply earlier conventions contrary to public policy, thereby reinforcing statutory uniformity.

Customs Clearance and Import Regulations in Nigeria

Import Documentation and Customs Processing

Upon arrival of vessels at Nigerian ports, for instance in Lagos port, a new phase of regulatory compliance begins. The terminal operator allocates berth and discharge operations commence. Cargo clearance involves engagement with Nigeria Customs Service either directly or through licensed customs agents. Import documentation, including bills of lading, commercial invoices, packing lists, import permits, insurance certificates, Form M, and Pre-Arrival Assessment Reports, are submitted to facilitate customs processing.

The Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023

The Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 has fundamentally transformed customs operations by introducing a technology-driven, risk-managed clearance system. The Act establishes Nigeria as a customs territory, subjects all imported goods to customs control until lawful release, mandates electronic processing and authorizes post-clearance audits. Goods are released only after proper declaration, payment of duties, and compliance with regulatory requirements. Customs retains wide powers of seizure, detention, and disposal of improperly imported, abandoned or prohibited goods.

Port Charges, Demurrage and Container Detention

In addition to customs duties, importers incur multiple port, terminal, and regulatory charges, including harbor dues, terminal handling charges, demurrage, detention fees, and levies imposed by agencies such as the Nigerian Ports Authority, NIMASA, Standards Organization of Nigeria, and NAFDAC. Shipping lines also impose container deposits, documentation fees, and storage charges where applicable. Upon satisfaction of all financial and regulatory obligations, delivery orders are issued, terminal release is effected and goods are transported to the consignee’s warehouse. Thereafter, empty containers must be returned to designated depots within stipulated timeframes to avoid detention penalties.

Conclusion: Managing Legal and Regulatory Risks in Sea Carriage

In conclusion, the carriage of goods by sea into Nigeria represents an intricate interplay of contractual obligations, statutory regulation, international conventions, and judicial interpretation. Understanding this framework is indispensable for legal practitioners, commercial actors and logistics operators engaged in maritime trade, as it ensures regulatory compliance, mitigates commercial risk and promotes the efficient movement of goods across international borders.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.