Nigeria Set To Achieve Full Membership In UPOV, Boosting Agricultural Innovation And Protection

Nigeria is close to securing full membership in the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV), according to Dr. Ishiaku Khalid...

Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.

Nigeria is close to securing full membership in the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV), according to Dr. Ishiaku Khalid, Acting Director General of the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC). Speaking at the 2025 Boot Camp on Plant Variety Protection (PVP) for Agricultural Development, Khalid confirmed that Nigeria is making significant progress towards completing the membership process.

The country is focused on enhancing plant variety protection, fostering sustainability, and improving competitiveness within Nigeria's agricultural sector through plant breeding and innovation. Efforts are ongoing to finalize the final steps for UPOV membership, with necessary declarations being signed and submitted.

Sunday Folarin, Acting Registrar of the Plant Variety Protection Office, emphasized that UPOV membership will allow Nigeria to protect its plant varieties under an internationally recognized system, which will attract investment in agricultural innovation. It will also protect local breeders' intellectual property and prevent unauthorized use of Nigeria's genetic materials by neighbouring countries.

Although Nigeria has made progress, it has not yet completed the final step of depositing its accession instrument with UPOV, which has been signed by the President and is awaiting formalisation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Once completed, full UPOV membership is expected to boost plant breeding investments, improve agricultural productivity, and create new opportunities for both local and international stakeholders.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.