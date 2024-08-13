ARTICLE
13 August 2024

New Frontiers In Nigeria's Corporate Insolvency Regime: Focus On Administration

SB
Stren & Blan Partners

Contributor

Stren & Blan Partners logo
Explore
The traditional approach to corporate insolvency in Nigeria, which focused on liquidation and winding-up, has undergone a significant shift with the enactment of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.
Nigeria Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The traditional approach to corporate insolvency in Nigeria, which focused on liquidation and winding-up, has undergone a significant shift with the enactment of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.This legislation introduced administration as a corporate rescue mechanism with an emphasis on the preservation of distressed companies. Unlike liquidation and winding-up, administration aims to revitalise companies and enhance creditor outcomes. However, challenges such as lack of awareness, stakeholder reluctance and creditor impatience can potentially hinder its adoption.Addressing these challenges through enhanced awareness and stakeholder education can promote the efficacy of administration, thus aligning Nigeria's corporate insolvency regime with global standards.

Open the PDF to continue reading >>

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Stren & Blan Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More