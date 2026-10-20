From Lagos To Global Markets: The Commercial Promise Of Itana

Introduction

Ngeria's technology economy has always presented an interesting contradiction. Many technology businesses are founded, built and run largely from Nigeria, with Nigerian talent driving much of their operations. Yet, when it comes to where these businesses are incorporated, where their intellectual property is held or how they raise investment, the structure is often offshore. Itana, Nigeria’s first licensed digital free zone, seeks to address this gap by adapting the country’s existing free-zone framework to the realities of technology, finance and service businesses that do not necessarily require factories, warehouses or a significant physical presence to operate.

The initiative has gained further momentum following the Federal Government’s decision in September 2026 to move the Digital Free Zones programme into the implementation stage. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, working with the Presidential Steering Committee on Digital Free Zones and the Itana Innovation project, to develop a roadmap for the full launch of the initiative within 180 days. The project has also attracted significant institutional backing, with the Presidency stating that the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) is supporting the US$500 million Itana Innovation project at Alaro City, Lagos.

From industrial free zones to digital businesses

Nigeria's free-zone framework was originally designed largely around export processing, manufacturing, warehousing and the physical movement of goods. Digital businesses, however, operate quite differently. A software company, for example, may have its developers in Abuja, customers in Europe, investors in the United States and cloud infrastructure spread across different jurisdictions, without the need for a conventional factory or industrial facility. For businesses of this nature, the key regulatory considerations are less about moving physical goods and more about issues such as incorporation, licensing, taxation, banking, immigration, intellectual property, data, movement of capital and access to international markets.

Itana seeks to adapt the traditional free-zone model to this new way of doing business. The current list of operational zones within Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) identifies the Itana Free Zone Management Company in Lagos as a zone focused on digital technology, services and virtual activities. In practical terms, the Itana model is intended to allow qualifying technology, finance and service businesses to establish a Nigerian Free Zone Enterprise (FZE) and operate within an environment designed specifically for digital and internationally focused businesses.

Legal and institutional foundation

Itana does not operate as a separate private legal jurisdiction outside Nigerian law. Rather, its legal foundation is anchored within the existing NEPZA framework. This is an important distinction, as businesses operating through Itana remain subject to Nigeria’s applicable free-zone legislation, NEPZA regulations and other relevant laws governing their activities.

Historically, the project began as Talent City before it was subsequently rebranded as Itana. In 2024, the AFC announced a partnership with Itana to develop a digital economic zone for technology, finance and service businesses. Under the arrangement, AFC indicated that it would support the project’s development and lead financing for its first phase, which was then estimated at approximately US$100 million.

More recently, the project has gained further momentum with the Federal Government’s announcement of a broader US$500 million Itana Innovation project at Alaro City. This development reflects the growing institutional support for the initiative and its wider role in Nigeria’s emerging digital free-zone strategy.

How the model is intended to work

For eligible business, the Itana model brings together company registration, a free-zone operating structure and a range of business support services. Itana currently offers a first-year Free Zone Enterprise (FZE) package at US$2,000 and states that, once an application has been approved, the business registration certificate and operating licence can be issued within 48 hours. It is important, however, to put this timeframe in context. The 48-hour period relates to the issuance of the relevant documents following approval and does not necessarily mean that the entire onboarding process will be completed within two days. Other processes, such as opening a business bank account, may take longer.

NEPZA’s published requirements also provide some clarity on how the process works. An application to establish an FZE is made through the relevant Zone Management Company. The applicant must be a registrable business entity intending to operate within a declared free zone, carry on an approved activity and provide the required corporate and identification documents. The operating licence is particularly important, as it provides the formal authorisation for the enterprise to commence and carry on its approved activities within the free zone.

What may make Itana commercially attractive

The commercial appeal of a digital free zone goes beyond faster company registration. For technology and service businesses, the real attraction is the ability to bring together several requirements that would ordinarily have to be addressed separately. These include establishing a Nigerian legal presence, accommodating foreign ownership, accessing immigration support and multicurrency banking services, operating within an export-focused regulatory framework, and becoming part of a wider network of founders, investors and professional advisers.

Itana also seeks to address a broader issue within Nigeria’s technology ecosystem. Nigerian founders have often established holding companies in foreign jurisdictions, partly because international investors are more familiar with those legal and investment structures and because fundraising, shareholder arrangements and the ownership of intellectual property may be easier to structure through them. A well-functioning digital free-zone regime could provide an alternative for some businesses, allowing them to retain more of their corporate presence and intellectual property in Nigeria while continuing to raise capital and serve customers in international markets.

To view the full article click here