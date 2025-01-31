Financial Sector 2024 Round-Up And 2025 Forecast

Introduction

Nigeria's financial sector saw 30% growth in 2024, fueled by $6 billion in foreign investments. New CBN regulations mandate higher bank capital bases by 2026, prompting reforms like mergers and partnerships.

CBN's Capital Requirements for Banks by 2026

Nigeria's Inflation Rates: Anticipated vs. Actual (H2 2024)

In 2024, Nigeria's financial sector experienced remarkable growth and transformative developments, setting the stage for further progress in 2025. The sector recorded over a 30% increase in the first half of the year, driven by foreign capital inflows that doubled to $6 billion compared to 20231 , largely due to the ease of currency controls that attracted portfolio investors, particularly from the UK and the Netherlands. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced new regulatory measures requiring banks with international operations to increase their capital base to N500 billion by 2026, while national and regional banks must raise theirs to N200 billion and N50 billion, respectively. These reforms aim to enhance balance sheet resilience, with banks exploring rights issues, mergers, and strategic partnerships to comply.

In the second half of 2024, Nigeria's financial sector faced a complex landscape characterized by both challenges and opportunities. Analysts anticipated that inflation would decrease to 26.72% by the end of the year, with an average of 30.96% for the fiscal year 2024.3 However, Nigeria's inflation rate exceeded the anticipated 26.72% target, reaching 33.88% in October and 34.6% in November.

The CBN responded by raising the benchmark lending rate to 27.50% in November, marking the sixth consecutive rate in the year 2024 to address the persistent inflationary pressures and stabilize the economy.

More so, the CBN implemented measures to stabilize the economy, including tightening monetary policy and introducing the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS) to enhance transparency in the foreign exchange market and foster a more efficient foreign exchange market, thereby contributing to the overall stability of Nigeria's financial system.

IMF predicts 3.2% global growth in 2025; World Bank anticipates 3.7% GDP growth for Nigeria from 2025 to 2027 with declining inflation.

The analysis covers 2024 financial sector developments, regulatory changes, and investments while identifying trends and challenges for 2025

Additionally, while Nigerian banks were under pressure to strengthen their balance sheets, the fintech sector also flourished, with companies like Moniepoint Inc. achieving unicorn status following a $110 million Series C funding round, highlighting fintech's role in addressing infrastructure gaps and boosting financial inclusion across Africa. In summary, the second half of 2024 presented significant challenges for Nigeria's financial sector while offering opportunities for growth and stability through strategic reforms and policy measures.

Looking ahead to 2025, the outlook for Nigeria's financial sector remains cautiously optimistic. The CBN's initiatives are expected to enhance market transparency and efficiency, fostering a more stable financial environment. However, persistent inflation and exchange rate fluctuations may continue to pose challenges. The government's efforts to diversify the economy and attract foreign investment are anticipated to play a crucial role in shaping the financial landscape in the coming year.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects global economic growth of 3.2% in 2025,2 and the World Bank anticipates GDP growth averaging 3.7% annually from 2025 to 2027 with inflation gradually declining4. However, sustained reforms and effective policy implementation will be critical. In this outlook, we explore the key developments that shaped Nigeria's financial sector in 2024, highlighting critical regulatory changes, market performance, and key investments. We also provide insights into the emerging trends and challenges that are expected to influence the sector as we move into 2025.

Notable Developments in the 1st Quarter of 2024.

Banking Sector Recapitalization Programme2024

The CBN introduced the Banking Sector Recapitalization Programme 2024 as a regulatory measure to strengthen the resilience and stability of financial institutions while enhancing their ability to support Nigeria's economic growth. The programme requires banks to meet new minimum capital thresholds based on their license categories, with amounts ranging from ₦10 billion for regional non-interest banks to ₦500 billion for international commercial banks. Set to begin on April 1, 2024, with a compliance deadline of March 31, 2026, the initiative aims to position banks to absorb financial shocks, improve intermediation, and contribute to the realization of a US$1 trillion economy by 2030. This step underscores the CBN's commitment to fostering a robust and sustainable banking sector.

Carbon acquires Vella Finance and Launches AIPowered SME Banking Platform

Carbon, a leading Nigerian digital bank, acquired fintech startup Vella Finance and launched a revolutionary AI-powered SME banking platform. This new platform offered innovative features such as AI-driven transaction insights, low-interest loans, automated income splitting, and subaccounts for better financial management. Chijioke Dozie, cofounder of Carbon, emphasized the strategic importance of the acquisition, highlighting Vella's innovative approach to SME banking. Vella's customers transitioned to Carbon Business, ensuring seamless integration. This development marked a significant milestone for SME banking in Nigeria, as it leveraged cutting-edge AI technology to address long-standing challenges faced by small businesses. By improving access to financial tools and simplifying business banking, Carbon fostered entrepreneurship and drove economic growth in the region.

