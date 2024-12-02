ARTICLE
2 December 2024

How To Obtain A Fintech License: PSSP License In Nigeria

uA
Firmus Advisory

Contributor

Firmus Advisory logo
Firmus Advisory Limited is a business consulting firm operating in three areas in Ghana, Regulatory Compliance,Market Research and Trade Development. We offer the following under services under these three areas. Regulatory Compliance- Company Formation,Tax Advisory,Immigration Support Services,Regulatory licensing and permits,Product certification.Market Research-Customer Experience,Market Insights,Industry Research,Employee Engagement,Business Plan.Trade Development- Business to Business match-making,Market Development, Market Entry Services,In-market seminars for visiting business delegations.
Explore Firm Details
A Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSP) licence is a financial licence usually owned by financial technology businesses.
Nigeria Technology
Person photo placeholder
Authors

A Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSP) licence is a financial licence usually owned by financial technology businesses. A PSSP licence enables businesses to provide electronic payment services, manage and process transactions, and provide technical services related to digital payments. It is important to note that this license does not authorize the licensee to hold customers' funds or create and issue wallets.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is the regulatory body that issues PSSP licenses in Nigeria and also oversees the activities of PSSP licensees in Nigeria. This license is mostly used by financial technology (Fintech) companies such as Afara Partners Limited, Akupay Services Limited, Aliancepay Limited, Angala Financial Technologies Limited, Appmart Integrated Limited, Bestaff Payment Solutions Limited and a host of others

Who can Apply for a PSSP Licence in Nigeria

A company that is duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Nigeria with the required minimum share capital can apply for a PSSP licence in Nigeria.

Can a Foreigner obtain a PSSP License in Nigeria

A foreigner can obtain and a PSSP license in Nigeria as far as the necessary requirements are met.

To view the article in full click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Technology Law and Digital Law
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Firmus Advisory
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More