How To Obtain an Export Licence In Nigeria

An export licence is a document issued by the Nigerian government through the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) that authorizes a business to export specified goods to international markets. It is crucial for businesses in Nigeria that engage in the export of goods/products to obtain the export licence to ensure compliance with Nigerian laws and international trade regulations. This article will guide you through the process of obtaining an export licence in Nigeria.

Steps to Obtain an Export Licence in Nigeria

Business Registration

Before applying for an export licence, the business must first be registered under the Nigerian law. Business entities and Governmental/Non-Governmental Organisations must be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Nigeria while Cooperative Societies must register with the relevant ministry of commerce in the state or the Federal Capital Territory. The documents evidencing registration/incorporation are some of the required documents that will be filed in support of the application for issuance of an export licence. It is noteworthy that the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) does not issue licences to business entities registered as Business names.

Registration with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC)

The NEPC is the key regulatory body for export activities in Nigeria. It is the NEPC that issues the export licence upon registration. The registration process involves payment of statutory fees, filing of requisite information in the application form, and submission of some supporting documents which include the following:

For Limited Liability Company:

Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)

Certified Copy of the Memorandum and Articles of Association

Company's Status Report indicating the Particulars of Directors.

For Co-operative Society

Certificate of Registration issued by the relevant State Ministry of Commerce, Local Governments, and Federal Capital Territory Area Councils

Bye-Laws of the Society

For Governmental or Non-Governmental Organisations

Certificate of Registration issued by Corporate Affairs Commission

Constitution of the Organisation

Memorandum for Guidance of the Applicant

Issuance of Export Licence

Upon successful confirmation of payment and application approval, the NEPC will issue the export licence. This licence is typically valid for an initial period of two years, after which, it becomes continuously renewable yearly.

Conclusion

It is an important requirement for every business entity that intends to export its goods and products outside Nigeria to obtain an export licence from the NEPC. Obtaining an export licence in Nigeria involves a systematic process that ensures compliance with national and international trade regulations. This article provides a guide on the requirements for obtaining an export licence in Nigeria. It is however recommended that the services of a professional be engaged to make the process seamless.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.