Introduction

The National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill, 2024, (the "Bill") represents a strategic move in Nigeria's digital transformation journey. Primarily, the Bill aims to drive economic growth through digital technology, improve public service delivery, and create a competitive environment for the Nigerian digital economy. It also seeks to create export-oriented capacities in Nigeria's digital economy, support international digital trade and investments, and provide a legal framework for these activities.

These efforts align closely with Nigeria's broader ambitions in the digital space, particularly in the context of regional integration through the Digital Trade Protocol of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) (the "Protocol"). The Protocol aims to streamline digital trade across African nations, removing barriers and harmonizing policies to facilitate cross-border e-commerce and digital transactions. This Protocol complements the Bill by supporting a cohesive digital trade environment across the continent. Together, these initiatives create a framework that not only enhances Nigeria's digital infrastructure and public services but also positions the country as a key player in the African digital economy.

In this newsletter, we will explore the main aspects of the Bill, including its key provisions, and potential impact on Nigeria's businesses, citizens, and economy.

KEY PROVISIONS OF THE BILL

The Bill encompasses several key provisions designed to transform Nigeria's digital landscape. Here are the key highlights:

Scope and Application of the Bill: The Bill applies to all electronic transactions and communications within Nigeria. It establishes the legal framework for the recognition, creation, and use of electronic records, signatures, and communications. Upon enactment, the Bill will apply to all public service institutions, private establishments, individuals and organisations conducting digital activities in Nigeria, either wholly or in part. Validity of Electronic Transactions: The Bill seeks to grant legal validity to electronic transactions, affirming that electronic records and signatures hold the same legal weight as traditional paper documents. The Bill also reaffirms that electronic records can be used as evidence in legal proceedings, provided they meet specific criteria for authenticity and integrity. Electronic Contracts, Signatures, and Time Stamps: The Bill seeks to recognize the formation and validity of electronic contracts. It outlines the requirements for contract formation, ensuring that electronic agreements are legally binding and enforceable. The provisions of the Bill regarding electronic contracts also extend to contracts formed by the interaction of an automated system and an individual or by the interaction of automated systems.The Bill also defines the use of electronic signatures, detailing the conditions under which they are considered valid. This includes ensuring the signatory's identity and intent are adequately verified. Furthermore, the Bill introduces provisions for electronic time stamps, which are essential for verifying the timing of digital transactions and ensuring that records are accurate and reliable. Digital Government and Infrastructure: The Bill mandates the digitalization of government services and processes to improve efficiency, accessibility, and transparency. It covers areas such as online service delivery, digital record-keeping, and the integration of government systems. To ensure the use of electronic records and communications within government agencies, the Bill mandates the establishment of ICT units in every public institution and digital infrastructure to facilitate electronic governance. Consumer Protection: The Bill establishes measures to protect consumers engaged in digital transactions. It outlines obligations for service providers and vendors using electronic communications to sell goods or services. It requires them to provide clear and accessible information about themselves, their products, and the terms of transactions. It also includes provisions for the protection of consumer personal information, regulations on cyber insurance, measures against anti-competitive practices, and guidelines for online dispute resolution. Digital Trade and Investment: The Bill provides a legal framework to facilitate international digital trade and investments, including regulations that support cross-border e-commerce and digital transactions. With the aim of improving the country's balance of trade and services, the Bill also includes initiatives to develop and enhance export-oriented capacities in Nigeria's digital economy. This provision also aligns with the Protocol, which seeks to promote and regulate digital trade across African nations.

CONCLUSION

Whilst the Bill in its current form, contains many ambiguities in technical standards and potential implementation challenges, it marks a significant step forward in Nigeria's journey towards a digital transformation. The Bill offers numerous opportunities for businesses to innovate and expand. With improved digital infrastructure and a supportive regulatory environment, businesses can leverage digital tools to enhance operations and reach new markets within and outside Nigeria. Additionally, individuals stand to benefit from improved access to digital services, and better governance through e-Governance initiatives. By establishing a clear legal framework for electronic transactions, enhancing digital government services, and supporting international digital trade, the Bill positions Nigeria as a potential leader in the African digital landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.