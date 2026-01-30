Did You Know That A Dcpmi Must File Its Data Protection Compliance Audiт Returns By 31 March Each Year?

Contributor

Founded in 1983, Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie is a multi-specialisation full service corporate and commercial law firm with offices in Nigeria’s key commercial centres. The firm’s corporate practice is supported by a company secretarial department, Alsec Nominees Limited, which provides a full range of company secretarial services and our sub-firm, U-Law which caters exclusively to entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startups, and growth businesses across several industries, including the FinTech industry. It is designed as a one-stop-shop for all basic business-related legal needs, providing high-quality support in a simplified and straightforward manner at super competitive prices. We are privileged to work with diverse local and international clients to create and implement innovative practical solutions that facilitate business in Nigeria and beyond. When required, we are well-placed to work across Africa with a select network of leading African and international law firms with whom we enjoy established relationships.