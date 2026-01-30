ARTICLE
30 January 2026

Did You Know That A Dcpmi Must File Its Data Protection Compliance Audiт Returns By 31 March Each Year?

UU
Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie

Contributor

Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie logo
Founded in 1983, Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie is a multi-specialisation full service corporate and commercial law firm with offices in Nigeria’s key commercial centres. The firm’s corporate practice is supported by a company secretarial department, Alsec Nominees Limited, which provides a full range of company secretarial services and our sub-firm, U-Law which caters exclusively to entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startups, and growth businesses across several industries, including the FinTech industry. It is designed as a one-stop-shop for all basic business-related legal needs, providing high-quality support in a simplified and straightforward manner at super competitive prices. We are privileged to work with diverse local and international clients to create and implement innovative practical solutions that facilitate business in Nigeria and beyond. When required, we are well-placed to work across Africa with a select network of leading African and international law firms with whom we enjoy established relationships.
Explore Firm Details
Article 10 of the General Application and Implementation Directive 2025 ("GAID") requires data controllers and data processors to conduct periodic...
Nigeria Privacy
Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie are most popular:
  • within Tax, Environment, Government and Public Sector topic(s)
  • in Nigeria
  • with readers working within the Media & Information and Retail & Leisure industries
  • Article 10 of the General Application and Implementation Directive 2025 ("GAID") requires data controllers and data processors to conduct periodic, risk-based compliance audits of their data processing activities, with a view to mitigating the risk of personal data breaches through appropriate technical and organisational measures aligned with global best practices.

    The audits should identify areas of risk across people, processes, and technology, with the audit techniques and frequency determined by the level of risk and subject to any directives issued by the Nigeria Data Protection Commission ("NDPC"). Where personal data is accessible through online systems, audits are expected to be conducted as frequently as possible, given heightened cybersecurity risks.
  • Data controllers and data processors of major importance ("DCPMI") are required to file Data Protection Compliance Audit Returns annually with the NDPC on or before 31 March each year, using the NDPC's prescribed template and automated filing platform. Entities established after 12 June 2023 are required to file their first audit return within fifteen (15) months of establishment, and annually thereafter.

    A DCPMI is a data controller or data processor that operates in Nigeria and processes (or plans to process) personal data of more than 200 Nigerian data subjects), or carries out commercial ICT services on any digital device that has storage capacity for personal data and belongs to another individual, or handles personal data of significant economic, social, or security importance to Nigeria.
  • The applicable filing fees, based on the classification of DCPMIs, were recently reviewed upwards by the NDPC.
  • Filing the audit after 31 March attracts an administrative penalty of 50% of the applicable filing fee, in addition to the standard filing fee.
  • Failure to file the audit by the due date is a breach of the Nigerian Data Protection Act and may attract enforcement actions, including remedial orders and financial penalties up to the higher of ₦10 million or 2% of annual gross revenue for major data controllers, and ₦2 million or 2% for others.
  • Defaulting data controllers and data processors are also exposed to the risk of reputational damage.
  • After filing the audit returns, the NDPC may request additional information. It will issue a Compliance Audit Returns Certificate upon a successful filing. Unless otherwise approved by the Commission, entities classified as Ultra-High Level and Extra-High Level are required to file through a licensed Data Protection Compliance Organisation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie
Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More