Review Of The NDPA General Application And Implementation Directive (GAID) 2025

On 20 March 2025, the Nigeria Data Protection Commission published the General Application and Implementation Directive (GAID) 2025 of the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023. The GAID serves as an instrument to aid the implementation of the Act by providing practical guidance and detailed directives for data controllers and data processors to ensure compliance with the Act.

The GAID comprises fifty-two (52) Articles and ten (10) Schedules, which expand on the data protection framework established by the Act. The GAID defines additional specific requirements, offering more granular interpretations and practical considerations of the Act's implementation.

Our review highlights the key focus areas of the GAID, summarizing new provisions introduced into the data privacy framework while also examining the implications for organisations. Additionally, we have provided our perspectives on certain aspects of the GAID, particularly where data controllers and processors may need to pay close attention. Given the heightened regulatory expectations and enforcement mechanisms, organisations must take a proactive approach in evaluating their data protection strategies to avoid non-compliance risks, reputational damage, and legal penalties.

The opinion expressed in this article is solely personal and does not represent the views of any organization or association to which the authors belong.