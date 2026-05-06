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6 May 2026

OAL Secures Company Liquidation For ₦1.7B Debt

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Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL)

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Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) is a leading world class legal solutions provider with clients in diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy. Our diversified skills ensure that we provide innovative legal solutions to our clients. At OAL, we are always devoted to our EPIC values: our excellence, professionalism, innovation & commitment.
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Fidelity Bank faced a significant challenge when Envivo Communications Limited failed to repay a ₦1.7 billion loan. Through precise legal action under Nigeria's Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, winding-up proceedings were initiated with meticulous procedural compliance. The court's decisive ruling resulted in a complete winding-up order and the appointment of a liquidator to recover the outstanding debt.
Nigeria Corporate/Commercial Law
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Envivo Communications Limited borrowed 1.7 billion from Fidelity Bank. When the time came to repay, they didn’t. Fidelity Bank needed a decisive legal response. And we delivered one.

We commenced winding-up proceedings under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, one of the most powerful tools available to creditors in Nigeria’s corporate legal framework. But filing the petition was just the beginning. Winding-up proceedings in Nigeria require absolute procedural precision: mandatory court-ordered advertisement, proof of publication, and strict compliance at every stage. We met every single requirement.

The court reviewed the petition, confirmed full compliance, and delivered a complete winding-up order in Fidelity Bank’s favour. A liquidator has since been duly appointed and is now administering Envivo Communications’ assets, working to recover what is owed to our client.

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