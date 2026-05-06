OAL Secures Company Liquidation For ₦1.7B Debt

Envivo Communications Limited borrowed ₦1.7 billion from Fidelity Bank. When the time came to repay, they didn’t. Fidelity Bank needed a decisive legal response. And we delivered one.

We commenced winding-up proceedings under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, one of the most powerful tools available to creditors in Nigeria’s corporate legal framework. But filing the petition was just the beginning. Winding-up proceedings in Nigeria require absolute procedural precision: mandatory court-ordered advertisement, proof of publication, and strict compliance at every stage. We met every single requirement.

The court reviewed the petition, confirmed full compliance, and delivered a complete winding-up order in Fidelity Bank’s favour. A liquidator has since been duly appointed and is now administering Envivo Communications’ assets, working to recover what is owed to our client.