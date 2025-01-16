Highlights Of The New Companies And Allied Matters Act (Cama) 2020

Established in 2008, Tope Adebayo LP offers holistic solutions in energy, disputes, and corporate transactions. Our diverse team crafts bespoke strategies for clients, driving industry wins and growth. We are a one-stop shop, licensed for legal, finance, and corporate services, with a global network for seamless cross-border transactions.
On August 7th, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the
Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 ("the New Act")
which now repeals the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 1990
('Old Act").
The New Act seeks to address the regulatory bottlenecks and
onerous legal requirements found in the Old Act which has overtime
hindered the ease of doing business in Nigeria, particularly for
Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
